Zendaya Pays Secret Visit To Former Oakland School And East Bay Spots With Tom Holland

Talk about a homecoming, indeed! Though not for Spider-Man's Tom Holland himself, he was spotted accompanying girlfriend and co-star Zendaya right here in the Bay Area as she thoughtfully paid a grand visit to her alma mater, the Oakland School for the Arts on Wednesday, December 14th.

An Oakland native born and raised, Zendaya is no stranger to the Bay, with our sunny December weather properly welcoming here as she toured around some cherished spots, along with a devoted crowd of adoring fans.

Located in Uptown Oakland's Fox Theatre complex, the Oakland School for the Arts is a true community anchor, motivating, empowering, and championing for a tight-knit student body of just under 800 students and solidifying their professional career to propel them into success. Such exemplary models of the school's talented alumni are evident with both Zendaya and her "Euphoria" co-star Angus Cloud.

With Zendaya's visit already having been pre-planned ahead of time, the school's executive director Mike Oz told The Chronicle his biggest challenge was keeping it on the down low. “I knew a week beforehand, and my objective was to honor the wishes of a former student," he explained, "as I would for anyone, and to keep it really low-key to make sure word didn’t get out."

Zendaya had personally requested that the school's current students assist her in leading a campus tour, which had the student body president and the many others involved initially overwhelmingly excited to spearhead such a prestigious task. When the 26 year-old actually arrived with her boyfriend in hand, Oz noted how quickly she became immersed in charming feelings of nostalgia, reverence, and that same magical sense of youthful passion.

"Her visit was filled with nostalgia and fuzziness," Oz proudly elucidated, "she was able to point out both of her old lockers, her math classroom, and show him Oakland.” Aside from hosting a master class, Zendaya also made a point to sit and catch up with teachers new and old, especially with Tavia Percia, who herself was a student there just a few years older than Zendaya.

“Thank you for coming and talking with the babies," Percia captioned on social media, "it was sooo nice to reconnect and catch up." Surrounding the much-needed and heartwarming visit were several other excursions around the East Bay where Zendaya herself became the expert tour guide for Tom Holland.

Unlike her covert reminiscent rendezvous, the Emmy-winner was not shy to post Instagram photos of her local stops, displaying herself and Tom at Orinda's Bruns Amphitheatre. Many of her starstruck followers were also quick to post videos, emotionally compelling tributes, and their autograph and photos op with the perfect pair, with many tweets illuminating the students beautifully serenading them outside on the campus.

Overall, what seemed like any other brisk December week became instantly warm and radiant with such a surprise superhero sighting. Here's to hoping the unstoppable dynamic duo make a sequel (or many!) to their enchanting visit back here in our picturesque and inspiring Bay Area soon!

