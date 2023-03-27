Everything That Happened On The ‘Yellowjackets' Season 2 Premiere

By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | | Television

Yellowjackets returned for its sophomore season with new answers, more questions and high tensions. Looking back, the team is dealing with the onset of winter following the tragic, accidental death of Jackie (Ella Purnell) and the ability to survive continues to grow more difficult. The present is almost equally as dangerous as Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) covers her tracks after last season’s murder of Adam Martin (Peter Gadiot) and Misty (Christina Ricci) works to find Natalie (Juliette Lewis), who was abducted in the season 1 finale. Read on for everything that happened during the first episode of Yellowjackets season 2.

Lottie is alive.

Season two kicks off with the girls returning home after being rescued (no word yet on how that all unfolds). We follow Lottie’s (Courtney Eaton) post-rescue life and watch her parents send her to a psychiatric institution due to her muteness. She ends up in electroshock therapy. In the present, Lottie (Simone Kessell) turns out to be the leader of the cult who abducted Natalie. And upon Natalie’s escape, the two come face to face during a ritual that looks a lot like the Antler Queen ceremony.

Javi is still missing.

Travis (Kevin Alves) and Nat’s routine hunts also involve tracking down Travis’ younger brother Javi (Luciano Leroux), who escaped the night of the homecoming party gone awry. They still haven’t found him and based on the map of the surrounding wilderness they’ve drawn, he likely isn’t alive. Lottie encourages Travis that Javi is not dead after she helps him recover from a panic attack, to which Nat denounces for offering him false hope.

Taissa found the altar.

In an attempt at restoring normalcy (in the present), Taissa (officially senator) gets another dog, Steve, to the great joy of her son, Sammy. Simone is repulsed by Tai’s attempt to pick up their son after school and lambasts her estranged wife for the altar in the basement and forbids her from seeing Sammy. Confused, Tai searches through the basement and is horrified to find the bloody altar.

Shauna eats human.

Still reeling from the death of her best friend, Shauna passes a lot of time by sitting with Jackie’s corpse in the plane. She imagines conversations with her dead BFF that offer insight into her deep guilt, one of which ends with Jackie’s ear ripping off. Shauna pockets it and later pops it in her mouth as a snack.

Callie finds Adam’s license.

Despite the cold weather, Jeff (Warren Kole) and Shauna cook up some hot dogs for dinner on the outdoor grill. Maybe it was the fact that they were getting along that sent her over the edge, but daughter Callie (Sarah Desjardins) grows suspicious and later digs through the charcoals in the barbecue and uncovers a chunk of Adam’s license. Time will tell if she runs from or confronts her parents’ about what they did (which, aside from murder, now includes destroying Adam’s studio and all his artwork of Shauna).

