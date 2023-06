By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | People Style & Beauty

Chinese actor Yang Yang will star in new Valentino campaigns as the brand's latest ambassador.

See More: Florence Pugh Named New Face Of Valentino

"With a masterful command of his craft and a tireless pursuit of openness and individuality, actor Yang Yang is welcomed as the latest in a global community of #ValentinoDiVas," the fashion house wrote on Instagram.

"A new chapter with Valentino," the actor captioned a photo of himself with Valentino's artistic director Pier Paolo Piccioli.

Yang Yang, known for the hit Chinese drama The King's Avatar, joins Florence Pugh, who was also recently named a Valentino ambassador.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Valentino (@maisonvalentino)