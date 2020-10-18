Meet 'The One,' The World's Largest Home, Now For Sale in Los Angeles

Nilam Mukherjee | January 14, 2021 | Home & Real Estate

Hidden away atop a hill in Bel Air sits the world’s largest home. Surrounded on three sides by a moat, this record-breaking, modern-day castle floats above the city, overlooking Los Angeles.

The hilltop home, appropriately titled “The One,” makes its mark as the most expensive home in the United States, listed at the current asking price of $340 million.

According to Architectural Digest, the recently-completed 105,000-square-foot property, includes 42 bathrooms, 21 bedrooms and a 5,500-square-foot master suite. The estate is also home to a 30-car garage gallery featuring two display turntables and a 500-foot-long jogging track that surrounds the property.

Designed by architect Paul McClean and interior designer Kathryn Rotondi, this one-of-a-kind home features an art gallery, a hair and beauty salon, a spa-level, a four-lane bowling alley, a 30-seat movie theater, entertainment spaces with 200-person capacity, a 10,000-square-foot sky deck and five swimming pools. The amenities designed for entertaining are separated from the living spaces, aimed at creating for a more livable and cozy home life for the future owner.

Making use of a minimal color palette, the design accentuates the natural landscape, with 26-foot ceilings and a vast and open entrance that offers a sweeping view of the Pacific Ocean, downtown Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Mountains.

Furnished with bespoke pieces from byShowroom inspired by luxury hotel brands, the comfortable but sophisticated interior ties the home together. A collection of art pieces by Creative Art Partners and Art Angels decorates the homes’ walls.

The exciting, decade-long project was thoughtfully executed in all aspects – including for the senses.

“Water is something we often use in our design process,” McClean is quoted in Architectural Digest, “because it allows for a sensory change that helps you adjust to your surroundings.”

The home is listed and represented by Beverly Hills Estates Branden and Rayni Williams along with Compass’s Aaron Kirman. Read more about ‘The One’ via Architectural Digest, and check out a few pictures below.