At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

I AGREE
    

Parties

See More
Read More

October 18, 2020

El Tesoro Tequila and Los Angeles Confidential Magazine Celebrate Heritage
Read More

April 23, 2020

The National Basketball Wives Association And Morgan Stanley Teamed Up For A Virtual Party With A Purpose
Read More

February 26, 2020

Invited: High Note

People

See More
Read More

December 31, 2020

Here Are Our 22 Most Memorable Quotes of 2020
Read More

December 14, 2020

Dimetri Hogan Builds a Haven House in LA With Friends
Read More

December 2, 2020

Rose Colored Glasses: SAINt JHN Is 2020's Breakout Music Star

Food & Drink

See More

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

January 14, 2021

Meet 'The One,' The World's Largest Home, Now For Sale in Los Angeles
Read More

January 13, 2021

Chelsea Handler Sells Renovated Bel Air Mansion for Double What She Paid
Read More

January 8, 2021

The Hemsworth Brothers Sell Shared Malibu Home For $4.25 Million

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

January 15, 2021

Zoom Ready: Step Up Your Style With These Chic Pieces
Read More

January 14, 2021

Paris Fashion Week 2021 Goes Digital During COVID
Read More

December 23, 2020

Davi & Bar Launches Activewear Brand Made by Women, for Women
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Meet 'The One,' The World's Largest Home, Now For Sale in Los Angeles

Nilam Mukherjee | January 14, 2021 | Home & Real Estate

"The One" mega-mansion in Los Angeles

Hidden away atop a hill in Bel Air sits the world’s largest home. Surrounded on three sides by a moat, this record-breaking, modern-day castle floats above the city, overlooking Los Angeles.

The hilltop home, appropriately titled “The One,” makes its mark as the most expensive home in the United States, listed at the current asking price of $340 million.

According to Architectural Digest, the recently-completed 105,000-square-foot property, includes 42 bathrooms, 21 bedrooms and a 5,500-square-foot master suite. The estate is also home to a 30-car garage gallery featuring two display turntables and a 500-foot-long jogging track that surrounds the property.

See also: Peek Inside SBE's New Hollywood Residential Building The Camden

Designed by architect Paul McClean and interior designer Kathryn Rotondi, this one-of-a-kind home features an art gallery, a hair and beauty salon, a spa-level, a four-lane bowling alley, a 30-seat movie theater, entertainment spaces with 200-person capacity, a 10,000-square-foot sky deck and five swimming pools. The amenities designed for entertaining are separated from the living spaces, aimed at creating for a more livable and cozy home life for the future owner.

Making use of a minimal color palette, the design accentuates the natural landscape, with 26-foot ceilings and a vast and open entrance that offers a sweeping view of the Pacific Ocean, downtown Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Mountains.

Furnished with bespoke pieces from byShowroom inspired by luxury hotel brands, the comfortable but sophisticated interior ties the home together. A collection of art pieces by Creative Art Partners and Art Angels decorates the homes’ walls.

See also: Which of LA's Gated Communities Attracts the Most Celebrities?

The exciting, decade-long project was thoughtfully executed in all aspects – including for the senses.

“Water is something we often use in our design process,” McClean is quoted in Architectural Digest, “because it allows for a sensory change that helps you adjust to your surroundings.”

The home is listed and represented by Beverly Hills Estates Branden and Rayni Williams along with Compass’s Aaron Kirman. Read more about ‘The One’ via Architectural Digest, and check out a few pictures below.

TSG_TheONE_476.jpg

TSG_TheONE_489.jpg

Tags: los angeles real estate luxury homes web-og

Photography by: Douglas Friedman

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

or Subscribe to the Print Edition: