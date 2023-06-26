Hermès Is Flying Into L.A. In July With Poetic, Cinematic Exhibition

By: Isabel Haglund By: Isabel Haglund | | Style & Beauty Feature

Following stops made in Paris, Japan and Tawain, Hermès is set to touch down in Los Angeles in July with its Wings of Hermès exhibition.

Developed by director Jaco Van Dormae and choreographer Michèle Anne De Mey with the Astragales dance company, the performance pays tribute to daydreaming.

“This work metaphorically illustrates the lightness that is omnipresent at Hermès: in the delicate hands of our craftsmen sewing with two needle at once; in the elegance of materials and in the subtle notes of a perfume,” shared Pierre-Alexis Dumas, Hermès artistic director. “It is an experience which sparks the imagination, designed by artisans of dreams.”

Guests will be brought into a dark space where they will watch seven different parts of the performance that all blend together. It will tell the fable of Pegasus, the white-winged stallion in Greek mythology, and his seven young horses as they each grow up and find their own path in life.

The Wings of Hermès presentation uses theater, dance, objects, music, poetry and cinema to guide viewers through each segment and uses a variety of alluring backdrops.

Viewers can also expect to see an opera sung by a cast of Hermès Kelly bags, along with interlacing gloves on a lyrical flight and so much more. Undoubtedly, the performance will leave audience members astonished by what they witnessed and in awe of Hermès and what it stands for.

Wings of Hermès follows the French luxury designer’s stop in Los Angeles last year when it brough its global series, HermèsFit, to Hollywood. Splashed in the house’s signature orange, the artful fitness center welcomed Angelenos to experience its workout classes, climbing wall, juice bar and more.

Those who want to attend the free show must register online. The performance will run from July 15 to 23 with no shows on July 18. Also, shows begin promptly at 1:30, 3:30 and 6 p.m. at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

The Barker Hangar is located at 3021 Airport Ave. 90405.

