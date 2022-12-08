Where To Watch Holiday Romantic Comedies

By: Andrea Ornelas By: Andrea Ornelas | | Feature Movies

Love Hard



Holiday romantic comedies capture the true spirit of the festive season. From the beloved When Harry Met Sally to Love Hard to aughts favorites like The Holiday, here is where to watch all of the genre's best movies.

The Holiday

Where to watch: Prime Video

See Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet as two women who switch houses across the globe and get over their feelings post-breakups. Now thousands of miles away from home, they come across new love interests and start to feel hopeful again.

Love Actually

Where to watch: Prime Video

Love Actually is the holiday season’s ultimate romantic comedy that tells the story of nine Londoners that all experience the complex feelings love has to offer. From Hugh Grant fawning over his new secretary to young love, this one is a big favorite for audiences year after year.

The Family Stone

Where to Watch: Hulu

When Everett Stone brings his new girlfriend home to his family home in Connecticut, Meredith Mortin has a hard time winning over his family with her uptight personality. Meredith then calls her sister for reinforcement, which in turn still doesn’t make her seem any more fun than her likable sister. Get ready for messy family dynamics and complicated relationships.

Holidate

Where to Watch: Netflix

Done with the casual dating scene around the holidays, Sloane and Jackson decide to be each other’s “holidate” for each major holiday throughout the year to avoid being alone. Can they withstand the inherent romance of the festive season after spending a year together?

Happiest Season

Where to watch: Hulu

Abby wants to propose to her girlfriend Harper, but upon going home with her for the holidays, she learns Harper isn't out to her parents. See if their relationship makes it through Christmas.

When Harry Met Sally

Where to watch: Netflix

Harry Burns doesn’t believe a man and a woman can be just friends, and he tells Sally Albright just this when they drive from Chicago to New York after graduating college. Ten years later, their chance encounter in a bookstore sets them on a journey that puts Harry's steadfast belief to the test.

Love Hard

Where to watch: Netflix

L.A. writer Natalie decides to give online dating one more chance. Just as she thinks she found the one, she’s proven wrong yet again when she surprises her long distance match with an in-person visit and realizes he’s been catfishing her the whole time. In an attempt to actually make a match, Natalie's catfish date helps her with an elaborate holiday scheme.

The Princess Switch

Where to watch: Netflix

Vanessa Hudgens as a small town baker is granted the ultimate invitation to participate in a royal bake off for the royal family of Belgravia. Her stay takes an unexpected turn when she encounters a princess who looks just like her and they decide to take turns living each other's lives. Along the way, they find unexpected true love.

Four Christmases

Where to watch: HBO Max, Prime Video

When unmarried couple Brad and Kate’s plan to spend the holidays on vacation don’t go as planned, they are forced to spend the holidays with each other’s families. While visiting home, they remember why they didn’t want to go in the first place and come up with an escape plan.

Christmas With You

Where to watch: Netflix

Pop icon and singer Angelina recently learns that she must create a hit Christmas song otherwise her label will drop her. At the same time, she comes across a high school girl with a Christmas birthday wish to meet her. Angelina, now on a mission to come up with the new best Christmas song, strives to make the young girl’s dream come true and finds love along the way.

A California Christmas

Where to watch: Netflix

When the son of a CEO of a top acquisition company is sent out to a ranch to pose as a ranch handyman to conquer a deal that gets him the president of acquisition position, he finds himself in a sticky situation. Falling for the head of the ranch, he finds himself questioning everything he’s ever known for love.

Last Holiday

Where to watch: Hulu Premium, Prime Video

Queen Latifah as Georgia Bryd finds out she's living with a terminal illness that leaves her with only three weeks to live. It is only then that she realizes she hasn’t lived her life to fullest. In an attempt to do so, she empties her savings and flies to Europle for the ultimate lavish experience. The only thing missing to fulfill her last wishes is to rekindle with her long time crush Sean Mathews.

Bridget Jones's Diary

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

At 32 years old, Bridget Jones is still figuring it all out. After struggling with her age, job and love life for so long, she finally decides to turn over a new leaf and documents her most honest thoughts in her diary. Bridget Jones's Diary tells all her adventures including Hugh Grant and Colin Firth as dueling love interests.

For an extra dash of joy, the holiday season is the best time to rewatch those timeless romantic comedies.