Kate Hudson in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

On Jan. 10, the 80th annual Golden Globes sends the 2023 awards season in high gear. The ceremony will return to its standard homestead at The Beverly Hilton and will air on NBC and Peacock at 5 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. ET with comedian Jerrod Carmichael as host.

The evening celebrates the very best in both film and television from the last year, meaning you’ll see stars from Top Gun: Maverick and The White Lotus (and more) all in the same room.

Given the high number of nominations, The Banshees of Inisherin (8) Everything Everywhere All at Once (6) and Abbott Elementary (5) are poised to walk away as big winners.

If you have yet to watch any of these, don’t fret! These titles and more of the nominees are easily accessible. Not only are many of the nominated movies and shows streamer originals (Netflix and HBO Max racked up 14 nods, while Hulu earned 10), but plenty of others have made their way to the platforms already or can be rented through on demand services. See below for where to watch every Golden Globe nominee.

Film

All Quiet on the Western Front- Netflix

Avatar: The Way of Water- In Theaters

Blonde- Netflix

Babylon- In Theaters

The Banshees of Inisherin- HBO Max

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever- Disney Plus (February 1)

Decision to Leave- Prime Video

Elvis- HBO Max

Empire of Light- In Theaters

Everything Everywhere All at Once- Showtime

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery- Netflix

Good Luck to You Leo Grande- Hulu

The Good Nurse- Netflix

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio- Netflix

The Fabelmans- In Theaters or Rent on Apple TV, YouTube, Amazon Prime, More

The Inspection- Rent on Apple TV, YouTube, Amazon Prime, More

Inu-Oh- Rent on Apple TV, YouTube, Amazon Prime, More

Living- In Select Theaters

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On- Rent on Apple TV, YouTube, Amazon Prime, More

The Menu- HBO Max

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris- Peacock

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish- In Theaters

RRR- Netflix

She Said- Rent on Apple TV, YouTube, Amazon Prime, More

The Son- N/A

Tár- In Theaters or Rent on Apple TV, YouTube, Amazon Prime, More

Top Gun: Maverick- Paramount Plus

Triangle of Sadness- Disney Plus

Turning Red- Disney Plus

The Whale- In Theaters

Where the Crawdads Sing- Netflix

White Noise- Netflix

The Woman King- Rent on Apple TV, YouTube, Amazon Prime, More

Women Talking- In Theaters

Television

Abbott Elementary- Hulu (ABC)

Alaska Daily- Hulu (ABC)

Atlanta- Hulu

Barry- HBO Max

The Bear- Hulu

Black Bird- Apple TV Plus

The Crown- Netflix

The Dropout- Hulu

Euphoria- HBO Max

Fleishman Is in Trouble- Hulu

Gaslit- Starz

George & Tammy- Showtime and Paramount Plus

Hacks- HBO Max

House of Dragon- HBO Max

Inventing Anna- Netflix

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story- Netflix

The Old Man- Hulu

Only Murders in the Building- Hulu

Ozark- Netflix

Pam & Tommy- Hulu

The Patient- Hulu

Severance- Apple TV Plus

The Staircase- HBO Max

Under the Banner of Heaven- Hulu

Wednesday- Netflix

The White Lotus- HBO Max

With the Academy Awards and more award ceremonies on the horizon, you'll want to queue up these films and series even after Jan. 10.