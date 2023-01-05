By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | January 5, 2023 | Feature Movies Television Awards
Kate Hudson in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.
On Jan. 10, the 80th annual Golden Globes sends the 2023 awards season in high gear. The ceremony will return to its standard homestead at The Beverly Hilton and will air on NBC and Peacock at 5 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. ET with comedian Jerrod Carmichael as host.
The evening celebrates the very best in both film and television from the last year, meaning you’ll see stars from Top Gun: Maverick and The White Lotus (and more) all in the same room.
Given the high number of nominations, The Banshees of Inisherin (8) Everything Everywhere All at Once (6) and Abbott Elementary (5) are poised to walk away as big winners.
If you have yet to watch any of these, don’t fret! These titles and more of the nominees are easily accessible. Not only are many of the nominated movies and shows streamer originals (Netflix and HBO Max racked up 14 nods, while Hulu earned 10), but plenty of others have made their way to the platforms already or can be rented through on demand services. See below for where to watch every Golden Globe nominee.
All Quiet on the Western Front- Netflix
Avatar: The Way of Water- In Theaters
Blonde- Netflix
Babylon- In Theaters
The Banshees of Inisherin- HBO Max
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever- Disney Plus (February 1)
Decision to Leave- Prime Video
Elvis- HBO Max
Empire of Light- In Theaters
Everything Everywhere All at Once- Showtime
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery- Netflix
Good Luck to You Leo Grande- Hulu
The Good Nurse- Netflix
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio- Netflix
The Fabelmans- In Theaters or Rent on Apple TV, YouTube, Amazon Prime, More
The Inspection- Rent on Apple TV, YouTube, Amazon Prime, More
Inu-Oh- Rent on Apple TV, YouTube, Amazon Prime, More
Living- In Select Theaters
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On- Rent on Apple TV, YouTube, Amazon Prime, More
The Menu- HBO Max
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris- Peacock
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish- In Theaters
RRR- Netflix
She Said- Rent on Apple TV, YouTube, Amazon Prime, More
The Son- N/A
Tár- In Theaters or Rent on Apple TV, YouTube, Amazon Prime, More
Top Gun: Maverick- Paramount Plus
Triangle of Sadness- Disney Plus
Turning Red- Disney Plus
The Whale- In Theaters
Where the Crawdads Sing- Netflix
White Noise- Netflix
The Woman King- Rent on Apple TV, YouTube, Amazon Prime, More
Women Talking- In Theaters
Abbott Elementary- Hulu (ABC)
Alaska Daily- Hulu (ABC)
Atlanta- Hulu
Barry- HBO Max
The Bear- Hulu
Black Bird- Apple TV Plus
The Crown- Netflix
The Dropout- Hulu
Euphoria- HBO Max
Fleishman Is in Trouble- Hulu
Gaslit- Starz
George & Tammy- Showtime and Paramount Plus
Hacks- HBO Max
House of Dragon- HBO Max
Inventing Anna- Netflix
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story- Netflix
The Old Man- Hulu
Only Murders in the Building- Hulu
Ozark- Netflix
Pam & Tommy- Hulu
The Patient- Hulu
Severance- Apple TV Plus
The Staircase- HBO Max
Under the Banner of Heaven- Hulu
Wednesday- Netflix
The White Lotus- HBO Max
With the Academy Awards and more award ceremonies on the horizon, you'll want to queue up these films and series even after Jan. 10.
Photography by: John Wilson/NETFLIX