By: Abigail Pacheco By: Abigail Pacheco | | Holiday Movies

Put up your tree and hang your stockings. It’s time to get into the Christmas spirit. With the holidays around the corner, it’s finally time to watch some of your favorite holiday movies. Read on to find where to watch these classics!

Elf

Stream on: HBO Max

Buddy (Will Ferrell) has never felt like he fit in among the elves that raised him after he was mysteriously transported to Santa’s workshop as a baby. So, to finally fit in, Buddy travels alone to New York to find his birth father, Walter Hobbs (James Caan). While trying to build a relationship with his dad, Buddy brings some much-needed Christmas joy to the Big Apple.

It’s a Wonderful Life

Stream on: Prime Video

George Bailey (James Stewart) has finally had enough. After years of struggling, the frustrated businessman is thinking about ending it all despite it being Christmas. Thankfully, before George is about to jump from a bridge, his guardian angel Clarence (Henry Travers) intervenes to show George just how important he really is.

A Christmas Story

Stream on: HBO Max

All Ralphie (Peter Billingsley) wants for Christmas is a Red Ryder BB Gun. Despite his request constantly getting turned down, he doesn’t give up! Watch him try to convince those around him to fulfill his Christmas wish.

Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

Rent on: Prime Video

Mailman S.D. Kluger (Fred Astaire) loves Christmas. After being delivered to Santa’s doorstep as a baby, it has always been his dream to provide toys to the sad children of Sombertown. Now that he is finally old enough to take on this adventure, he must embark on a harrowing journey full of twists and turns to melt the townspeople’s hearts and spread the Christmas spirit.

Miracle on 34th Street

Stream on: Peacock

Opt for an Academy Award-winning Christmas classic to get into the season’s spirit. An older man named Kris Kringle (Edmund Gwenn) has become a beloved Santa across Manhattan after filling in for an unprofessional Santa in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade. However, chaos erupts when Kringle claims he is the real Santa Claus. Kris Kringle is sent to court to determine if he really is Santa Claus.

See Also: Why Netflix's ‘The Noel Diary' Is More Than A Christmas Movie

Home Alone

Stream on: Disney Plus

When the McAllister family left for their Christmas vacation, Kate (Catherine O’Hara) realized she was missing one crucial thing: her eight-year-old son Kevin (Macaulay Culkin). While alone, Kevin realizes that two home invaders are targeting his house, so in an attempt to protect it, he sets up a series of booby traps to catch the bad guys.

A Charlie Brown Christmas

Stream on: Apple TV Plus

Unlock nostalgic memories with A Charlie Brown Christmas this holiday season. When Charlie Brown (Peter Robbins) sees that Christmas has begun to lose its value and become all about gifts, he attempts to find the real meaning of this magical holiday. With the help of his friends and one sparse Christmas tree, he begins to see the true Christmas spirit.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Stream on: HBO Max

Watch as the Griswold family’s plans for Christmas go down the gutter and chaos erupts. Full of big laughs, this comedy is a holiday classic that you won’t want to pass up.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Stream on: HBO Max

The Grinch (Jim Carrey) was born with a heart three sizes too small to love Christmas like his neighbors from Whoville. After years of despising the holiday festivities, the Grinch finally decided to end Christmas once and for all with a plan is to steal Christmas. Will the Grinch be able to destroy Whoville’s joy or will the Christmas spirit shine through?

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Rent on: Prime Video

While all the other reindeer play in all the Christmas games, the outcasted red-nosed Rudolph makes friends with a fellow outcast, Hermey, an elf that wants to be a dentist. After years of not fitting in, his red nose might just be the thing to save Christmas.