By: Abigail Pacheco | | Movies Television

Lily Collins and Ashley Park in Emily in Paris, Season 3 Episode 9.

It’s never too early to start watching holiday movies— something Netflix very well knows. The streamer is adding a whole slate of shows and movies fit for long weekends on the couch and embracing the festive season. Grab your loved ones, your coziest clothes and choose from the lineup below.

Dec. 1

21 Jump Street (2012)

Basketball Wives (Season 1-2)

Blippi Wonders (Season 2)

Blippi & Meekah (Season 1)

Chhota Bheem Ki Citi Gul (Season 1)

Coach Carter (2005)

Dead End (Season 1)

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death (Seasons)

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale (2009)

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean (Season 1, Eps 25-38)

LEGO Friends: Heartlake Stories

Love Island USA (Season 3)

My Girl (1991)

Peppermint (2018)

Qala (2022)

Spilt Gravy on Rice (2015)

Sniper: Rogue Mission (2022)

Solace (2015)

The Happytime Murders (2018)

The Masked Scammer (2022)

Troll (2022)

Troy (2004)

Dec. 2

Big Brother (Season 10 & 14)

Firefly Lane (Season 2, Part 1)

Hot Skull (Season 1)

Lady Chatterley’s Lover (2022)

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol (2022)

“Sr.” (2022)

Supermodel Me: Revolution (Season 1)

The Magic Roundabout / Doogal (2005)

Warriors of Future (2022)

Dec. 3

Bullet Train (2022)

Dreams Drawn by Dust (Season 1)

The Best of me (2014)

Dec. 5

Mighty Express: Mighty Trains Race (Season 1)

Dec. 6

Delivery by Christmas (2022)

Sebastian Maniscalco: Is It Me? (2022)

Storks (2016)

The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus (Season 1)

Dec. 7

Burning Patience (2022)

Emily the Criminal (2022)

I Hate Christmas (Season 1)

Smiley (Season 1)

The Marriage App (2022)

The Most Beautiful Flower (Season 1)

Too Hot To Handle (Season 4)

Dec. 8

In Broad Daylight: The Narvarte Case (2022)

Lookism (Season 1)

The Elephant Whisperers (2022)

Dec. 9

CAT (Season 1)

Dragon Age: Absolution (Season 1)

Dream Home Makeover (Season 4)

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio (2022)

How to Ruin Christmas (The Baby Shower) (Season 3)

Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area (Part 2)

Dec. 10

Alchemy of Souls (Season 1, Part 2)

Prisoners (2013)

Dec. 13

Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure (Season 1)

Last Chance U: Basketball (Season 2)

Single’s Inferno (Season 2)

Tom Papa: What a Day! (2022)

Dec. 14

Don’t Pick Up The Phone (Season 1)

Glitter (Season 1)

I Believe in Santa (2022)

Kangaroo Valley (2022)

Dec. 15

Critical Thinking (2020)

Sonic Prime (Season 1)

The Big 4 (2022)

The Hills (Season 1-2)

Violet Evergarden: Recollections (2022)

Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery (2022)

Dec. 16

A Storm for Christmas (Limited Series)

BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths (2022)

Beast of Bangalore: Indian Predator (Season 1)

Cook at all Costs (Season 1)

Dance Monsters (Season 1)

Far From Home (Season 1)

How to Ruin Christmas (Season 3)

Paradise PD (Season 4)

Private Lesson (2022)

Summer Job (Season 1)

The Recruit (Season 1)

The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari (2022)

Side Effects (2013)

Dec. 18

Trolley (Season 1)

Trolls (2016)

Dec. 20

A Not So Merry Christmas (2022)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh (Part 1) (2022)

Dec. 21

Disconnect: The Wedding Planner (2022)

Emily in Paris (Season 3)

I AM A KILLER (Season 4)

Dec. 22

Alice in Borderland (Season 2)

Mathieu Dufour at Bell Centre (2022)

Dec. 23

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022)

Piñata Masters! (Season 1)

Dec. 25

After Ever Happy (2022)

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical (2022)

The Witcher: Blood Origin (Limited Series)

Time Hustler (Season 1)

Vir Das: Landing (2022)

Dec. 26

No Escape (2015)

Treason (Limited Series)

Dec. 27

Chelsea Handler: Revolution (2022)

Dec. 28

7 Women and a Murder (2022)

A Night at the Kindergarten (2022)

Stuck With You (2022)

Dec. 29

Brown and Friends (Season 1)

Rise of Empires: Ottoman (Season 2)

Dec. 30

Alpha Males (Season 1)

Chicago Party Aunt (Part 2)

Secrets of Summer (Season 2)

The Glory (Season 1)

They Cloned Tyrone (2022)

White Noise (2022)

Dec. 31

Best of Stand Up 2022

Lady Voyeur (Season 1)

