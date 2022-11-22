By: Andrea Ornelas By: Andrea Ornelas | | Movies Television

It's a Wonderful Binge

Hulu is replenishing with tons of binge-worthy content for the month of December. Stay tuned for It’s A Wonderful Binge, Darby and the Dead and wrap up the year together with a livestream of the New Year’s Eve: Times Square Ball Drop 2022.

Dec. 1

Banyana (Season 1)(Dubbed)

Big Brother (Seasons 3 & 7)

Bleach (Seasons 1-26)(Spanish subbed & dubbed)

Floribama Shore (Seasons 1 & 2)

Love Island US (Seasons 1-3)

Project Runway (Seasons 10,11,12 & 13)

The Real World (Seasons 3 & 30)

Siesta Key (Seasons 1 & 2)

A Chance for Christmas (2021)

Anger Management (2003)

Awakenings (1990)

Bachelor Party Vegas (2006)

Barney’s Version (2010)

Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead (2007)

Being Julia (2004)

Brothers (2009)

Christine (1983)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

Dave Chappelle’s Block Party (2006)

Dawn Of The Dead (2004)

Epic Movie (2007)

Ever After: A Cinderella Story (1998)

Final Destination (2000)

Final Destination 2 (2003)

Final Destination 3 (2006)

Final Destination (2009)

Final Destination 5 (2011)

Good Kids (2016)

The Good Witch of Christmas (2022)

Hancock (2008)

The Happening (2008)

I, Frankenstein (2014)

I’m Glad It’s Christmas (2022)

Liar, Liar (1997)

The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou (2004)

Machine Gun Preacher (2011)

Marmaduke (2010)

Never Back Down (2008)

Only You (1994)

Pathfinder (2005)

Picture Perfect (1997)

Pulling Strings (2013)

The Rider (2018)

Rio (2018)

The Royal Tenenbaums (2002)

The Scout (1994)

Stomp The Yard: Homecoming (2010)

This Christmas (2007)

Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie (1997)

Wall Street (1987)

White Men Can’t Jump (1992)

Witless Protection (2008)

Dec. 2

Darby and the Dead (2022)

American Carnage (2021)

Gone in the Night (2022)

Dec. 3

Huda’s Salon (2021)

Dec. 5

Back in the Groove (Two-Episode Series Premiere)

Housebroken: Special Holiday Episodes

Dec. 7

Connect (Season 1)

Dec. 8

The Night House (2022)

Proximity (2020)

Dec. 9

It’s A Wonderful Binge (2022)

The Mighty One’s (Season 4)

CMA Country Christmas (Special Premiere)

Fate of a Sport (2022)

My Favorite Girlfriend (2022)

White Elephant (2022)

Dec. 10

Offseason (2021)

Dec. 11

Retrograde (2022)

Rogue (2020)

Dec. 12

Batman Begins (2005)

Blackfish (2013)

Dunkirk (2017)

Inception (2010)

Insomnia (2002)

The Dark Knight (2008)

The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

Dec. 13

FX’s Kindred (Season 1)

Dec. 14

Grails: When Sneakers Change the Game (Limited Series)

Dec. 15

A Very Backstreet Holiday (Special Premiere)

Aly Raisman: Darkness to Light Special

Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne: Special

Braxton Family Values (Seasons 1-3)

Bridezillas (Seasons 10-11)

Class of 1975: Gene Simmons: Special

The First 48 (Seasons 1-2)

The Food That Built the World (Season 3)

Freddie Mercury Special

Growing Up Hip Hop (Seasons 1-3)

Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta (Seasons 1-3)

Guns N’ Roses Special

The Hunt for the Versace Killer (Season 1)

I Survived a Serial Killer (Season 1)

Love at First Sight (Season 1)

Mama June: From Not to Hot (Season 1-2)

Marcia Clark Investigates The First 48 (Season 1)

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars (Seasons 4,5,7, & 8)

Married at First Sight (Season 14)

Million Dollar Matchmaker (Seasons 1-2)

O.J: Guilty in Vegas: Special

Secrets of Playboy (Season 1)

Secrets of the Chippendale Murders (Season 1)

Surviving Jeffery Epstein (Season 1)

The Private Voice of Hitler: Special

Third Reich: The Fall: Special

Waterfront House Hunting (Season 1)

WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures (Season 1)

360 (2011)

Life’s Partners (2014)

Dec. 16

Collide (2022)

I Love My Dad (2022)

Dec. 18

The Legends of Molly Johnson (2021)

Dec. 19

Paranoia (2013)

The Torch (2022)

Three Minutes: A Lengthening (2021)

Dec. 20

Fear the Walking Dead (Season 7)

Fear the Walking Dead en Espanol (Season 7)

Dec. 21

Big Bet (Three Episodes Series Premiere)

Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer (Season 1, Eps 1-12)

Dec. 23

Mack + Rita (2022)

Shark Stick (2022)

Dec. 24

Breaking News: ABC Tracks Santa: Livestream

Inside Airport Lost & Found: Special Premiere

The Hummingbird Project (2018)

Dec. 25

The Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (Livestream)

Mfkz (2018)

Dec. 26

Letterkenny (Season 11)

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)

Last Looks (2021)

Dec. 27

The Devil is a Part Timer! (Season 2, Eps 1-12)

Dec. 30

Delia’s Gone (2022)

Into the Deep (2022)

The Last Journey of Paul W.R (2020)

Dec. 31

Enough Said (2013)

Runner Runner (2013)

New Year’s Eve: Times Square Ball Drop 2022 (Livestream)

For more movies and TV shows streaming this month, check out our roundup of what’s being added to Netflix, HBO Max and Disney Plus.