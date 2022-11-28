By: Abigail Pacheco By: Abigail Pacheco | | Movies Television

Fire up the Adult Swim Yule Log and cozy up– it’s time to get into the festive spirit. As we ring in the last month of 2022, HBO Max has given us the gift of entertainment. From comedies, action, horror, and romance to Christmas movies, your holiday break will be jam-packed with old classics and new favorites. Grab some eggnog and cookies because it’s time to get into the holiday spirit thanks to HBO Max’s December additions. See all titles below.

Dec. 1

3:10 to Yuma (1957)

10,000 B.C. (2008)

Black Sheep (1996)

Branson (Original Premiere)

Burn After Reading (2008)

Can't Hardly Wait (1998)

Cheech & Chong’s Nice Dreams (1981)

Cheech & Chong’s The Corsican Brothers (1984)

Cheech & Chong’s Things Are Tough All Over (1982)

The Children Act (2017)

De Palma (2015)

First Reformed (2017)

Friends with Benefits (2011)

Gossip Girl (Original Season 2 Premiere)

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)

The Murdochs: Empire of Influence

Gone Girl (2014)

Green Room (2015)

Hellraiser III Hell on Earth (1992)

Hellraiser IV: Bloodline (1996)

Hellraiser V: Inferno (2000)

Hellraiser VII: Deader (2005)

Hellraiser: Hellseeker (2002)

Hellraiser: Hellworld (2005)

A Hollywood Christmas (2022)

Hook (1991)

Into the Forest (2015)

Krisha (2015)

The Maze Runner (2014)

My Fellow Americans (1996)

Paradise (Original Season 2 Premiere)

The Purge: Anarchy (2014)

Redemption (2013)

Reindeer Games (2000)

The Sea of Trees (2015)

Sesame Street's The Nutcracker ( Original Special Premiere)

Small Town Crime (2017)

Sort Of (Original Season 2 Premiere)

Step Up All In (2014)

Step Up Revolution (2012)

Stomp the Yard (2007)

Stomp the Yard: Homecoming (2010)

Street Kings (2008)

The Tomorrow Man (2019)

Trumbo (2015)

Two Can Play That Game (2001)

Urban Cowboy (1980)

¡Viva Maestro! (2022)

Win Win (2011)

Dec. 2

Blippi Wonders (Season 2B)

Hank Zipzer's Christmas Catastrophe (2016)

Lellobee City Farm (Season 2)

Dec. 4

Under The Stars (Original Premiere)

Dec. 5

His Dark Materials (Season 3 Premiere)

Dec. 6

Amsterdam (2022)

Batwheels Holiday Special: Holidays on Ice

Bugs Bunny Builders Holiday Special: Looneyburg Lights

Sesame Street Mecha Builders Holiday Special (Season 1)

Unveiled: Surviving La Luz del Mundo (Original Premiere)

Dec. 8

Doom Patrol (Original Season 4 Premiere)

South Side (Original Season 3 Premiere)

Dec. 9

Silos Baking Competition: Holiday Edition

Teen Titans Go! To The Movies (2018)

Dec. 10

Atsuko Okatsuka: The Intruder (Original Premiere)

Dec. 12

Adult Swim Yule Log

Dec. 13

The Banshees Of Inisherin (2022)

Meet the Batwheels: The Best Present in the World (Season 1)

Dec. 14

Selling the Hamptons

Serving the Hamptons

Queen of Versailles Reigns Again

Trixie Motel

Dec. 15

Jugada Peligrosa (Original Premiere)

Dec. 16

Martin: The Reunion Special (2022)

Ranch to Table (Season 3)

Dec. 22

I Hate Suzie (Original Season 2 Premiere)

The Head (Original Season 2 Premiere)

Dec. 23

Family Dinner (Season 3)

Dec. 27

The Man From U.N.C.L.E. (2015)

Dec. 30

The Established Home (Season 2)

This Place Rules (Original)

To Be Announced

Random Acts of Flyness (Season 2 Premiere)

