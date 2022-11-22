By: Andrea Ornelas By: Andrea Ornelas | November 22, 2022 | Movies Television
Willow
End the year with Disney Plus as December releases its newest episodes of Willow and The Santa Clauses, plus tons more Holiday fun.
Dec. 2
Diary Of A Wimpy Kid- Rodrick Rules
“Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays”
The Territory
Akashinga: The Brave Ones
Heroes of the Mediterranean
Patagonia Wings
Dec. 7
Willow (Episode 2)
The Santa Clauses (Episode 5)
The Mysterious Benedict Society, Finale (Season 2, Episode 8)
The Villains of Valley View (New episodes)
Raven’s Home (2 new episodes)
Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (5 Episodes)
Animal Fight Night (S1,S2,S3,S4,S5,S6)
Beyond Magic with DMC (S1)
Botswana (S1)
Giganotosaurus (S3, 8 episodes)
Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! (Episode 8)
Dec. 8
Solo Amor Y Mil Canciones
Dec. 9
Idina Menzel: Which Way To The Stage?
Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again
CMA Country Christmas
Retrograde
The Muppet Christmas Carol, Extended Edition
Area 51: The CIA’s Secret
Ocean’s Breath
Shark vs. Tuna
Dec. 14
Willow (Episode 3)
The Santa Clauses (Episode 6)
National Treasure- Edge Of History (Episodes 1 & 2)
Alaska's Deadliest (S1)
Broken Karaoke (Shorts)(S1, 1 episode)
Drain the Oceans (S5)
The Great Christmas Light Fight (S10)
The Owl House (S3, 1 episodes)
Positive Energy (S1)
Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! (Episode 9)
Eureka! (New Episodes)
Dec. 15
A Very Backstreet Holiday
Dec. 16
Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration
If These Walls Could Sing
“Le Pupille”
Heroes of the Long Road Home with Martha Raddatz
Mafia Confidential
Muppets Most Wanted (Sing-Along Version)
Where Oceans Collide
Dec. 21
National Treasure- Edge Of History (Episode 3)
Willow (Episode 4)
Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! (Episode 10)
The Flagmakers
Ancient X Files (S2, 5 episodes)
Born in Africa (S1)
Danger Decoded (S1)
Port Protection Alaska (S1,S2,S3,S4,S5)
Dec. 23
From the Ashes
Jaguar Beach Battle
Little Giant
Dec. 28
Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl
National Treasure- Edge Of History (Episode 4)
Willow (Episode 5)
Generation X (S1)
Savage Kingdom (S1,S2,S3,S4)
Street Genius (S1,S2)
Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks Showdown (S1)
Dec. 30
Black Pharaohs: Sunken Treasures
Generation Youtube
