By: Andrea Ornelas By: Andrea Ornelas | | Movies Television

Willow

End the year with Disney Plus as December releases its newest episodes of Willow and The Santa Clauses, plus tons more Holiday fun.

Dec. 2

Diary Of A Wimpy Kid- Rodrick Rules

“Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays”

The Territory

Akashinga: The Brave Ones

Heroes of the Mediterranean

Patagonia Wings

Dec. 7

Willow (Episode 2)

The Santa Clauses (Episode 5)

The Mysterious Benedict Society, Finale (Season 2, Episode 8)

The Villains of Valley View (New episodes)

Raven’s Home (2 new episodes)

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (5 Episodes)

Animal Fight Night (S1,S2,S3,S4,S5,S6)

Beyond Magic with DMC (S1)

Botswana (S1)

Giganotosaurus (S3, 8 episodes)

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! (Episode 8)

Dec. 8

Solo Amor Y Mil Canciones

Dec. 9

Idina Menzel: Which Way To The Stage?

Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again

CMA Country Christmas

Retrograde

The Muppet Christmas Carol, Extended Edition

Area 51: The CIA’s Secret

Ocean’s Breath

Shark vs. Tuna

Dec. 14

Willow (Episode 3)

The Santa Clauses (Episode 6)

National Treasure- Edge Of History (Episodes 1 & 2)

Alaska's Deadliest (S1)

Broken Karaoke (Shorts)(S1, 1 episode)

Drain the Oceans (S5)

The Great Christmas Light Fight (S10)

The Owl House (S3, 1 episodes)

Positive Energy (S1)

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! (Episode 9)

Eureka! (New Episodes)

Dec. 15

A Very Backstreet Holiday

Dec. 16

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration

If These Walls Could Sing

“Le Pupille”

Heroes of the Long Road Home with Martha Raddatz

Mafia Confidential

Muppets Most Wanted (Sing-Along Version)

Where Oceans Collide

Dec. 21

National Treasure- Edge Of History (Episode 3)

Willow (Episode 4)

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! (Episode 10)

The Flagmakers

Ancient X Files (S2, 5 episodes)

Born in Africa (S1)

Danger Decoded (S1)

Port Protection Alaska (S1,S2,S3,S4,S5)

Dec. 23

From the Ashes

Jaguar Beach Battle

Little Giant

Dec. 28

Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl

National Treasure- Edge Of History (Episode 4)

Willow (Episode 5)

Generation X (S1)

Savage Kingdom (S1,S2,S3,S4)

Street Genius (S1,S2)

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks Showdown (S1)

Dec. 30

Black Pharaohs: Sunken Treasures

Generation Youtube

Also, don’t miss out on all the movies and shows heading for Hulu, Netflix and HBO Max this month.