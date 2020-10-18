At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

What You Need to Know About Cheek Slimming from Dr. Sergei Kalsow

By Ascend Agency | April 2, 2021 | Culture People Sponsored Post

Cosmetic surgery has advanced significantly in the last decade. These days, most plastic surgery procedures tend to focus on enhancing the natural aesthetics of one’s physical features, rather than simply being used to alter “imperfections”.

unnamed-1.jpg

Dr. Sergei Kalsow is one of the well-known general and plastic surgeons practicing solo in Manhattan. Recently, Dr. Kalsow has realized that most of his patients prefer to undergo surgery while they are awake; this is a growing trend in the world of cosmetic surgery.. Being that awake surgeries are done with local anesthesia, the patient can provide feedback during the procedure to help the surgeon give them the exact end result they want. Awake surgeries are less invasive to perform and don’t cause as much pain and swelling afterwards, so compared to most conventional types of surgery, awake surgeries result in a much shorter post-surgery recovery period.

Dr. Kalsow specializes in performing a variety of surgeries on all areas of the human body. The procedures he offers include breast augmentations, facelifts, butt lifts, eyelid surgeries, mommy makeovers, cheek reductions, rhinoplasties, and hair transplants.

Within a few years after the start of his professional career, Dr. Kalsow noticed a rising demand for cheek slimming surgeries. In this procedure, the buccal fat pads in the cheeks are removed to make them thinner and accentuate the jaw. Essentially, this gives the patient a natural-looking facelift. This is a one-time procedure, and the recovery time typically takes one to two weeks. The result of cheek slimming surgery can be seen instantly but as the area heals, the results become even more noticeable. Buccal fat is extremely hard to reduce through conventional dieting or exercise; often, a surgical procedure is the only way to get rid of it.

Dr. Kalsow believes that the success of plastic surgery lies in its results being indistinguishable from normal, unaltered physical features. The results of his procedures can be viewed on his official website. Further details of his services can be found on his YouTube channel as well as his Facebook account.

Dr. Kalsow prefers to perform most of his surgeries while his patients are awake; of course, there is always the option of general anesthesia if the patient prefers. While most plastic surgeons that perform awake surgeries tend to specialize on one area of the body, Dr. Kalsow is capable of performing awake plastic surgery on any part of the body.

Dr. Kalsow graduated in 2009 from the University of Florida’s College of Medicine in Gainesville. He continued his academic career with a course in general surgery at the Louisiana State University’s Health Sciences Center in Shreveport; during his time at LSU, he won the Outstanding House Officer Award for 2014. He continued his studies with a focus on plastic surgery at the Montefiore Health System in New York. Currently, Dr. Kalsow is in the process of founding a new plastic surgery company, which he plans to name “Dreams Plastic Surgery”.

Tags: plastic surgery cosmetic surgery

Photography by:

