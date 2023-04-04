How To Spend The Day In L.A. Like Daisy Jones

By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | | Food & Drink Television

Screenwriter and producer Scott Neustadter admits he always tries to play music supervisor. It’s part of the reason he was initially drawn to Daisy Jones & the Six, for which he served as co-creator, a writer and an executive producer.

“I knew that this was going to take place over the entire course of the decade and the opportunities for really great needle drops was all over the place, and I was very excited about that,” he tells Modern Luxury just days after the show finale.

Based on the New York Times bestseller of the same name by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Daisy Jones & the Six tracks the 1970s by way of the rise and fall of the eponymous rock band fronted by Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne. Drawn to one another by an artistic connection, their ego clash results in the best music of the era. At their peak, Daisy Jones & the Six suddenly part ways, but the show uncovers exactly why everything unraveled.

“I think our world feels pretty heavy right now. And I think it's lovely to escape,” executive producer and Hello Sunshine film and TV president Lauren Neustadter says. “It feels like people are really getting wrapped up in this world and then wanting to go back and watch it again or listen to the music or stay in the moment with the characters and that's always what we hoped and dreamed would happen.”

Through its story, Daisy Jones celebrates the greatness of Los Angeles from the Sunset Strip to the Valley. And though the series has come to an end, you can spend any day inspired by Daisy Jones. See below for where to go.

Apple Pan

Website/10801 W Pico Blvd 90064

For more than 75 years, The Apple Pan has been serving up savory cheeseburgers, crispy fries and sweet apple pies to Angelenos. When you’re someone who regularly stays up as late as Daisy Jones, it makes for the perfect first meal of the day.

Sound City Studios

Website

Birthed during the peak of rock music, Sound City escapes the bustle of Hollywood by welcoming artists out to the Van Nuys studio. After fueling up, Daisy would likely be ready to blaze through a recording session here. And this might not be a place you yourself can just walk into, so for the recording studio experience, we recommend visiting Grandmaster Recorders. The restaurant was once a studio that saw the likes of David Bowie and Kanye West and now serves elevated Italian-Australian fare.

Hollywood Hills

Website

As we see in the show, inspiration doesn’t always immediately strike, so early on in their sessions, Daisy and Billy Dunne escape to label executive Teddy Price’s beautiful home. Anyone can witness the same invigorating creative influence by visiting one of the many overlooks along Mulholland Drive. Whether you have views of the sprawling Hollywood Hills, the expansive San Fernando Valley or the various skylines from downtown to Westwood, you’ll no doubt be awe struck.

Troubadour

Website/9081 N Santa Monica 90069

As a teen, Daisy quickly became a regular at Los Angeles’ hottest music venues and none hold quite as legendary of a history as the Troubadour. Most nights of the week, you’ll still find the best new artists in music here. Come in for a show and you might discover the next Simone Jackson.

Chateau Marmont

Website/8221 Sunset Blvd 90046

Daisy counted the Chateau Marmont as her place of residence during her trek to become a rock ‘n’ roll superstar. Even now, the luxury hotel oozes the kind of mystique seemingly reserved for the past. If you can get in, end your night with a drink at the lobby bar.

