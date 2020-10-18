6 Thoughtful Valentine's Day Gifts For The Man In Your Life

Lauren Gruber | January 15, 2021 |

Men are notoriously difficult to shop for, especially after the flurry of gift-giving these last few months. Whether he's a food fanatic or tech-loving audiophile, find something he'll actually enjoy in the following picks.

When you're done perusing this list, check out how to celebrate Valentine's Day 2021 across our markets: Aspen, Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, NYC, Orange County, Palm Beach, Philadelphia, San Diego, San Francisco, Scottsdale, Silicon Valley, and Washington D.C.

Lord Jones CBD Gumdrops

After a notably stressful year, help him unwind with these soothing sugary treats. Lord Jones offers a limited-edition set of their CBD gumdrops for Valentines Day, infused with 20mg of hemp-derived CBD per bite. A halo of eight tangy, floral passionfruit gumdrops surround a raspberry gummy in a romantic red hue, making this gift a sweet way to relax with a loved one for $50.

Bleu de Chanel Shaving Cream

Chanel's shaving cream will add some luxury to his manscaping routine, infused with the intoxicating scent of Bleu de Chanel. A clear gel formula allows for precise shaving and lathers into a silky lotion to keep skin smooth long after shaving. Get it for $60.

Como Audio Duetto

The audiophile in your life will sing praises for this music system from Como Audio. The wood exterior in a variety of finishes lends a vintage look, while cutting-edge technology delivers high-fidelity from his music service of choice. Each product comes with presets as well as a color display for album art and an alarm clock. Compatible with Bluetooth and Alexa, it's currently on sale at $299-$349 (normally $399-$449).

Piccinini Brother’s Winter Comfort Food Box

If the way to your lover's heart is through his stomach, this selection of deluxe comfort food is sure to turn his eyes to hearts. Whip up a romantic dinner for two and then some with lamb shank, chuck roast, cheese parsely sausage, veal osso bucco and a whole chicken. The box also includes two pounds of Piccinini's special bolognese blend, made with pork, beef and veal, for a hearty addition to pasta sauce and meatballs. At $180, you'll be eating well for days.

Zadig and Voltaire Frank Men's Sneakers

Sneakerheads will love these classic high top sneakers from Zadig and Voltaire. Made of calfskin, their simple design suits a variety of styles to elevate his wardrobe. Don't wait, because these beauties are currently on sale for $174 (normally $348).

Boy de Chanel Fortifying Gel Moisturizer

Up his skincare game with Chanel Beauty's luxe gel moisturizer, perfect for locking in post-shave smoothness. The non-greasy formula helps keep skin hydrated and supple, infused with the anti-aging powers of hyaluronic acid and green coffee extract to protect skin from the elements. At $80, he'll feel like he went to the spa without spa prices.

