14 Highly Anticipated Concerts Still To Come This Year

Doja Cat performs at Heaven by Marc Jacobs Fall 2022 Party.

Los Angeles has already seen the culture-shifting tours of Taylor Swift and Beyoncé this year, but high anticipation for live shows isn’t over. Plenty of music’s most popular artists are still bringing their acts around the world this year and Los Angeles is always a top-priority stop.

Ed Sheeran

Website/ 1001 Stadium Dr 90301

Our favorite millennial singer-songwriter brings the pop star summer reign at Sofi Stadium to an end with a show on Sept. 23. With Russ and Maisie Peters as openers, Ed Sheeran’s +-=÷X Tour to Los Angeles just days before he releases his newest album, Autumn Variations.

John Legend

Website/ 2301 N Highland Ave 90068

Hollywood’s most endearing and enduring star graces one of the city’s most legendary stages on Sept. 23. Backed by an orchestra and gospel choir, An Evening with John Legend: A Night of Songs and Stories at the Hollywood Bowl is sure to be magical.

King Krule

Website/ 6215 Sunset Blvd 90028

Following the June release of Space Heavy, everyone’s favorite genre-bending Londoner arrives stateside before bringing his tour to Europe for the fall. In Los Angeles, King Krulle will hit the Hollywood Palladium stage on Sept. 24.

Arctic Monkeys

Website/ 3900 W Manchester Blvd 90305

As the English band celebrates 10 years of acclaimed LP AM and last year’s The Car, they have made their way around the U.S. through late summer with their North American tour. The big finale will arrive on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 with a two-night stint in Los Angeles at the Kia Forum.

Coldplay

Website/ 1001 Rose Bowl Dr 91103

From now to 2024 and beyond, Coldplay are on the Music of the Spheres World Tour and it all kicked off with a first leg in the U.S. The run includes two shows at the Rose Bowl, welcoming about 180,000 fans over the course of Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 to witness them live.

P!nk

Website/ 1001 Stadium Dr 90301

Pop makes a big return in October to Sofi Stadium, albeit with some rock sensibilities. On Oct. 5, P!nk takes over the stadium with a bevy of openers: Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Grouplove and DJ Kid Cut Up.

Run the Jewels

Website/ 6215 Sunset Blvd 90028

El-P and Killer Mike are celebrating 10 years by diving deep into their albums as a hip-hop super duo. From Oct. 11 to 14, Run the Jewels will perform all four albums in full, one per night, at the Hollywood Palladium.

Sza

Website/ 111 S Figueroa St 90015

Sza is headed back to Los Angeles as she continues to tour her excellent sophomore album, S.O.S. The “Kill Bill” singer will make her way to Crypto.com Arena on Oct. 22 and 23.

Boygenius

Website/ 2301 N Highland Ave 90068

This year, one of L.A.’s most notorious Halloween happenings will take place at the Hollywood Bowl. With support from 100 Gecs and Sloppy Jane, Boygenius— the supergroup of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker— take a bow from their sold-out tour on Oct. 31.

Doja Cat

Website/ 111 S Figueroa St 90015

Called Scarlet, Doja Cat is set to release her fourth album on Sept. 22. The dark, rap-driven project will find support from a tour that features special guest Doechii, and on Nov. 2, it will make a stop at Crypto.com Arena.

Ms. Lauryn Hill & The Fugees

Website/ 3900 W Manchester Blvd 90305

Perhaps a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, Lauryn Hill fans won’t want to miss this one. Commemorating the 25th anniversary of the unparalleled, legendary The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, Hill and The Fugees will perform at the Kia Forum on Nov. 5.

Hozier

Website/ 2301 N Highland Ave 90068

The Hollywood Bowl says farewell to its 2023 season with an epic show from the beloved Irish crooner. On Nov. 4, Hozier will land his Unreal Unearth Tour in Los Angeles with support from Madison Cunningham.

Enrique Iglesias + Pitbull + Ricky Martin

Website/ 111 S Figueroa St 90015

Bringing the ultimate party before descending into holiday madness, The Trilogy Tour will take over Crypto.com Arena on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1. It will undoubtedly be two showstopping nights with performances from global phenoms Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull and Ricky Martin.

Stevie Nicks

Website/ 3900 W Manchester Blvd 90305

In what will be a mystical, vibey hello to December, Stevie Nicks will perform at the Kia Forum on Dec. 2. Ingrid Andress is set to open.