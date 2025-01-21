Top Luxury Cars to Watch in 2025: From Powerhouse EVs to Posh SUVs

Lifestyle, Lifestyle Feature, National,

By J.P. Anderson

From powerhouse EVs to posh SUVs, these are the top luxury cars to watch in the coming year.



Off-road rugged style meets the ultimate in comfort in Mercedes-Benz’s G 580.

The Model: 2025 Mercedes-Benz G 580

The Skinny: A luxurious and capable all-electric SUV that redefines the legendary G-Class with enhanced technology and refinement

Why We’re Impressed: The G 580 blends its iconic rugged design with powerful EQ technology, offering unmatched on-road comfort and off-road prowess in a slick EV package.

The Details:

• Horsepower: 579 hp

• 0-60 mph: 4.6 seconds

• Engine: Four individually controlled electric motors

• Ground clearance: 9.8 inches

Fun Fact: Thanks to the G 580’s G-ROAR feature, the vehicle emits a deep, low growl when the car accelerates, similar to a gas-powered vehicle.

The Model: 2025 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS

The Skinny: Porsche’s first road-going hybrid version of the iconic 911 blends electrification with legendary driving performance.

Why We’re Impressed: The 911 hybrid brings electrified torque to enhance acceleration without sacrificing its lightweight, driver-focused philosophy.

The Details:

• Horsepower: 532 hp (combined)

• 0-60 mph: 2.9 seconds

• Engine: Six-cylinder, 3.6-liter boxer engine

• Top speed: 194 mph

Fun Fact: Unlike traditional hybrids, the 911 Hybrid prioritizes performance, using electric power to improve lap times on the track rather than maximize fuel economy.

The Model: 2025 Aston Martin Vanquish

The Skinny: An iconic car for an iconic brand, the Vanquish is Aston Martin’s new V-12 flagship model, blending cutting-edge engineering with a striking design and blistering performance.

Why We’re Impressed: Supercar-level performance is married with the pinnacle of luxury interiors highlighted by a full-length panoramic glass roof and state-of-the-art infotainment system.

The Details:

• Horsepower: 824 hp

• 0-60 mph: 3.2 seconds

• Engine: 5.2-liter V-12 twin-turbocharged

• Top speed: 214 mph

Fun Fact: Limited to 1,000 vehicles each year, the Vanquish offers a fully customizable digital cockpit alongside its handstitched leather interior.

The Model: 2025 Infiniti QX80

The Skinny: This newly redesigned flagship luxury SUV showcases Infiniti’s commitment to elegance, performance and innovation.

Why We’re Impressed: The QX80’s 2025 refresh introduces a bold exterior, improved interior tech and a new twin-turbocharged engine, plus a best-in-class standard towing rating of 8,500 pounds.

The Details:

• Horsepower: 450 hp

• Engine: 3.5-liter V-6

• All-Mode 4WD technology available

• Redesigned, spacious interior with premium materials and high-comfort features like heated seats in all three rows

Fun Fact: The QX80 is the first full-size luxury SUV that features Klipsch premium audio systems.





The Model: 2025 Ferrari Purosangue

The Skinny: Ferrari’s first SUV blends the segment’s practicality with the unmistakable performance and style of a Ferrari.

Why We’re Impressed: The Purosangue sets a new standard for ultraluxury SUVs, offering supercar-level performance with room for the whole family.

The Details:

• Horsepower: 715 hp

• 0-60 mph: 3.3 seconds

• Engine: 6.5-liter V-12

• Top speed: 193 mph

Fun Fact: The Purosangue’s rear-hinged “welcome doors” provide dramatic access to its lavish interior, emphasizing both luxury and sportiness.





The Model: 2025 Rolls-Royce Spectre

The Skinny: Rolls-Royce’s first all-electric coupe symbolizes the brand’s transition into an electric future while maintaining its opulent heritage.

Why We’re Impressed: The Spectre combines the silent luxury of electric propulsion with Rolls-Royce’s unparalleled craftsmanship, offering a serene and sustainable driving experience.

The Details:

• Horsepower: 577 hp

• 0-60 mph: 4.4 seconds

• Estimated range: 260 miles

• Ultra-quiet cabin and advanced suspension

Fun Fact: The Spectre features the widest grille ever fitted to a Rolls-Royce, subtly illuminated for a futuristic look.





The Model: 2025 Maserati GranTurismo Folgore

The Skinny: Maserati’s first fully electric sports car offers a seamless combination of Italian design, luxury and cutting-edge EV performance.

Why We’re Impressed: The GranTurismo Folgore delivers an electrifying driving experience with three 300-kilowatt motors and all-wheel drive, all wrapped in Maserati’s iconic styling.

The Details:

• Horsepower: 800 hp+

• 0-60 mph: 2.7 seconds

• Range: Up to 233 miles

• Top speed: 202 mph

Fun Fact: The Folgore uses cutting-edge battery technology with a unique “T-bone” layout, lowering the center of gravity for precise handling and making the Folgore sit lower than any other EV on the market.

The Model: 2026 Cadillac Lyriq-V

The Skinny: Coming this spring, this hotly anticipated electric SUV from Cadillac is the first to boast the vaunted “V-Series” badge and promises to bring thrilling dynamics and first-class luxury to the EV segment.

Why We’re Impressed: The Lyriq-V is set to elevate the Lyriq platform with a more powerful motor and sporty handling, delivering performance that rivals traditional luxury SUVs.

Fun Fact: The Lyriq-V is Cadillac’s first performance-focused electric model, combining eco-conscious engineering with the brand’s signature V-Series performance DNA.