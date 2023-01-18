The Top 12 Redheads in Hollywood

By Jasmin Rosemberg By Jasmin Rosemberg | | People Movies Television

These favorite Hollywood film, television and music stars are also renowned for their fiery locks.

1. Amy Adams



Photo by Billy Farrell/BFA.com

After catching eyes in Steven Spielberg's 2002 biopic Catch Me If You Can, Adams scored her first Oscar nomination for playing an outspoken pregnant woman in 2005's Junebug. The six-time Academy Award nominee with strawberry-blond hair and serious acting chops is known for her roles in 2010 sports film The Fighter, 2013's American Hustle, HBO's 2018 miniseries Sharp Objects and 2018 political film Vice.

2. Nicole Kidman



Photo by Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

Natural redhead Kidman began her acting career in Australia, but burst onto the scene with lead roles in 1990's Days of Thunder, 1992's Far and Away, 1995's Batman Forever and 1999's Eyes Wide Shut. One of the world's highest-paid actresses, Kidman has won an Academy Award (for portraying Virginia Woolf in 2002's The Hours), two Emmys and six Golden Globes. She's also scored Oscar nominations for her work in Moulin Rouge! (2001), Rabbit Hole (2010), Lion (2016) and Being the Ricardos (2021), in which she portrayed another legendary redhead, Lucille Ball.

3. Rihanna



Photo by Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

One of the best-selling female music artists of all time—with sales of over 250 million records globally—Barbados-born singer, actress and businesswoman Rihanna is just as bold with her style and beauty choices. Whether she's rocking a burgundy hue or the fire-engine red she sported while promoting her Loud album in 2010, the nine-time Grammy Award winner and Fenty fashion brand founder always looks red-hot.

4. Julia Roberts



Photo by John Salangsang/BFA.com

Roberts had early roles in 1988's Mystic Pizza and 1989's Steel Magnolias, but her star turn in 1990's Pretty Woman put her—and her hair—on the map in a big way. Her films have grossed over $3.9 billion, making her one of Hollywood's most bankable actresses, and while she may be a natural blonde, the red color she sports in many of her films is clearly working for her. The My Best Friend's Wedding, Notting Hill, Erin Brockovich, Ocean's Eleven and Eat Pray Love star has an Academy Award and three Golden Globes to her name.

5. Emma Stone



Photo by John Salangsang/BFA.com

While a natural blonde, Stone's coloring is well-suited for the red hair tones she rocks. One of Hollywood's highest-paid actresses, Stone—who built a fanbase with comedies like 2007's Superbad, 2010's Easy A and 2011's Crazy, Stupid, Love —has appeared in award-winning behemoths such as 2011's The Help, 2014's Birdman and 2016's La La Land, for which she scored the Best Actress Academy Award.

6. Zendaya



Photo by Virisa Yong/BFA.com

Playing drug-addicted teenager Rue Bennett in HBO series Euphoria made Zendaya the youngest recipient of two Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, and the talented actress and singer has also starred in films The Greatest Showman (2017), Malcolm & Marie (2021) and Dune (2021). However, she truly got into character when promoting 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home, as she embodied the spirit of her comic book character by dyeing her hair a bright red.

7. Julianne Moore



Photo by Carl Timpone/BFA.com

This prolific redhead known for portraying emotionally troubled women in indie films has received an Academy Award, two Golden Globes and two Emmys during her career. Moore earned Oscar nods for popular films Boogie Nights (1997), The End of the Affair (1999), Far from Heaven (2002) and The Hours (2002), and won the Best Actress Academy Award for portraying a linguistics professor diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer's in 2014's Still Alice. Moore (and her red locks) are also highly recognizable from films The Big Lebowski, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1 and Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

8. Jessica Chastain



Photo by Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com

Playing an aspiring socialite in 2011's The Help earned Chastain—who began acting in TV shows in 2004—an Academy Award nomination. The natural redhead who makes a point of not dyeing her hair for films has also appeared in popular movies Zero Dark Thirty (2012), Interstellar (2014), The Martain (2015), Molly's Game (2017) and The Eyes of Tammy Faye (2021), for which she won the Best Actress Academy Award.

9. Debra Messing



Photo by Carl Timpone/BFA.com

This natural brunette-turned-redhead is beloved for her role as Grace Adler on long-running NBC sitcom Will & Grace—for which she received seven Golden Globe and five Emmy nominations—winning the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series in 2003.

10. Keke Palmer



Photo by Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

This actress, singer and TV personality made her acting debut in 2004 in Barbershop 2: Back in Business. She went on to star in Fox's horror series Scream Queens (2015–2016), Facebook Watch series Turnt Up with the Taylors (2021)—for which she received an Emmy, 2019 film Hustlers opposite JLo and Jordan Peele's Nope (2022). Palmer is also known for switching up her locks, from curly red waves to fiery braids.

11. Rosé



Photo by Samantha Deitch/BFA.com

The talented South Korean singer—born in New Zealand and raised in Australia—made her debut as a member of the girl group Blackpink in 2016. The debut single album she released in March 2021 broke records for selling the most number of copies for a Korean female soloist. The "On the Ground" singer and natural brunette has also made waves on the red carpet, where she switches up her hair color from Barbie-blond to cotton-candy pink.

12. Molly Ringwald



Photo by Zach Hyman/BFA.com

Ringwald's cult-classic collaborations with filmmaker John Hughes—Sixteen Candles (1984), The Breakfast Club (1985) and Pretty in Pink (1986) cemented her as a pop icon—as did the natural brunette's signature red locks.