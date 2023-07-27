Tiffany & Co Launches Limited Edition Beyoncé Collection

By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | Watches & Jewelry Celebrity Style & Beauty

She's got a lot of Tiffany on her.

See also: Beyoncé Shows Off Custom Tiffany & Co Earrings At London Concert

Tiffany & Co announced the Return to Tiffany X Beyoncé collection in honor of the Renaissance world tour. The pieces "[reinterpret] the House's iconic Return to Tiffany motif, infusing it with the iconography and spirit of the tour," according to the press release. The capsule items will be available starting July 29, when Beyoncé begins her two-night stint at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.

The entirety of the profits from the collection will benefit the ABOUT LOVE scholarship program, a partnership between the company, the singer's BeyGOOD foundation and Jay-Z's Shawn Carter Foundation.

Tiffany is the official jeweler of the Renaissance tour, and the Grammy winner has sported many custom designs while performing.