Inside The Weeknd's L.A. Shows At Sofi Stadium

By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | | Culture

The Weeknd performs onstage during his "After Hours Til Dawn" tour at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 11, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.



The Weeknd brought Angelenos a whole new way to celebrate Thanksgiving this year. Capping the North American leg of The After Hours Til Dawn Tour, the Canadian star also closed out his 2022 performances with the two-night stint in Los Angeles. His return to the Inglewood stadium comes two months after the originally scheduled September show, which he canceled just a handful of songs into the set.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart for fighting through with this, with me, and for coming back and showing me so much love. I knew you’d come back,” The Weeknd said during the Saturday show as reported by Yahoo Music.

For everything else that happened during the performances, read on.

The Openers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MIKE DEAN (@therealmikedean)

The Weeknd has featured a number of openers on The After Hours Til Dawn Tour like Snoh Aalegra and Doja Cat. This time around, audiences were treated to Kaytranada and DJ Mike Dean.

The Performances Celebrated After Hours and Dawn FM.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SoFi Stadium (@sofistadium)

Big tours are ripe moments for artists to dive into their discography, and this run let The Weeknd put his most recent chart-topping albums front and center.

Covers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SoFi Stadium (@sofistadium)

With five studio albums, three mixtapes and two EPs under his belt, The Weeknd has a gold mine of tracks to choose from. However, he made space to have a little fun with the setlist, which featured four covers: “Hurricane” (Kanye West), “Crew Love” (Drake), “Low Life” (Future) and Or Nah (Ty Dolla $ign).

The Mega Setlist

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SoFi Stadium (@sofistadium)

Even for a pop star as big as The Weeknd, the singer’s concert runtime was impressive. The show ran 29 songs and kicked off with After Hours opener “Alone Again.” Showcasing some of his most popular songs, other highlights included “Can’t Feel My Face,” “The Hills,” “Star Boy,” “I Feel It Coming,” “Call Out My Name” and “Save Your Tears.”

The Big Finale

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SoFi Stadium (@sofistadium)

When you have the No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 song of all time (which beat out 1960 smash “The Twist''), you know it’s the only way to end a show. The Weeknd finished the evening with a victory lap performance of “Blinding Lights.”

See also: Inside Harry Styles' Love On Tour L.A. Opener

The Big Payoff

View this post on Instagram A post shared by

As mentioned, the two-night run at Sofi Stadium was making up for two abruptly canceled shows. A lot was riding on these concerts and as fans across social media have implied, Star Boy more than made up for it.

Next year, The Weeknd will head out with Kaytranada and Mike Dean on leg two of The After Hours Til Dawn Tour, during which they’ll hit Europe and Latin America. Until then, we’ll be thinking back about these glorious two nights at Sofi Stadium.