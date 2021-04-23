The Rock Buys Beverly Park Mansion for $27.8 Million

Ariane Vigna | April 23, 2021 | Home & Real Estate

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is the highest-paid actors in Hollywood, and now, he's joined another exclusive community—that of expensive guard-gated community North Beverly Park.

According to The Dirt, the Fast and Furious star and his wife Lauren Hashian acquired a stunning mansion in the neighborhood for $27.8 million. It sits high in the mountains above Beverly Hills, joining a crop of A-list celebrities including Sofia Vergara and Denzel Washington.

The estate was only on the market for a brief period, boasting a price tag of $30 million. The Rock reportedly negotiated a $2 million cut in an off-market transaction. Built in 1993 by legendary guitarist Alex Van Halen, the home was designed and renovated by architect Grant Kirkpatrick. It also previously belonged to Hollywood actor Paul Reiser of My Two Dads and Mad About You fame.

The Mediterranean-style abode boasts a main mansion and a detached, 2,500-square-foot guesthouse, adding up to a total of nearly 18,000 square feet of living space. With more than 3.6 usable acres, the house is a resort in and of itself. No doubt The Rock and his family will appreciate the six bedrooms and 13 bathrooms. Luxurious amenities include a world-class gym, a full-size tennis court, an at-home baseball diamond, an elevator, a movie theater, a music studio installed by Van Halen, and indoor and outdoor swimming pools.

As for landscaping, the home keeps in the Mediterranean theme. Olive trees line the driveway, located on a quiet cul-de-sac that leads to a pea-gravel motor court with a central stone fountain. Ivy-encrusted archways bring an air of Tuscany to the L.A. estate.

When he’s not in the Valley, The Rock and his family can be found on their ranch in Powder Springs, Georgia, which boasts a 15,000-square-foot main house with eight bedrooms and nine bathrooms. The 45-acre equestrian estate, located about an hour away from Atlanta, was recently listed for sale, with a $7.5 million price tag. The Rock purchased it in 2019 for $9 million.

