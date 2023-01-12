The Real Housewives of Miami Talk Everything Season 5, Balancing Life And The Magic City

By: Robert Lovi By: Robert Lovi | | Culture Food & Drink People Style & Beauty Entertainment

Some may say New York is the city that never sleeps, but have they ever been to Miami? The action and glamour in the Magic City never ends, and thanks to the active lives of our beloved housewives, we get to see a sprinkle of how fun Miami actually is. After all, Adriana De Moura does say, "Miami is that place (You know) Donde todo pasa" in her new song "Fyah."

Season five of The Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM) aired on Dec. 8, with the first four episodes streaming on Peacock. Halfway through the season, fans of the franchise and new viewers agree on one thing: RHOM might be the best franchise currently on air as it keeps surprising everyone with happy, sad, dramatic, and fun moments in every episode. However, one of the most beautiful things season five has revealed is the support these women show each other after they all go through challenging situations. Undoubtedly RHOM has become one of the most fun franchises in the world of the real housewives, and 9 episodes in; the twists and fun will not stop anytime soon.

Because we are so excited about the development of season five, we had the opportunity to ask some questions to the ladies of RHOM. Below they reveal their favorite moments about the season, what they look forward to, what they have learned being on the show, what they love about Miami, and more. So if you haven’t watched season five or the show in general, go catch up on Peacock with new episodes every Thursday!

LARSA PIPPEN

Across social media, many people are so happy with your development this season and how funny and witty you are; you always have the tea, which makes every episode more fun. What do you want to say to those fans who have grown to love you this season, and can we expect more mouth-dropping moments from you?

Thank you! I am really comfortable in my life right now so I’m very open and honest and really just like to have fun. If you’re enjoying the show so far just wait to see what’s coming up next!

Although both are fabulous cities, Miami is very different from LA. What unique aspects of the Magic City do you love that sets it apart from the city of Angels? You always seem very relaxed.

I love being on two different coasts. What I do in LA is so different from what I do in Miami. In LA, I love to shop, go hiking, and go to different art shows. When I’m in Miami, I like spending time with my close friends and family and doing tons of outdoor activities like running on the beach, boating, and tennis. I am so fortunate to be able to live in both cities b/c they both offer unique different lifestyles.

Your jewelry brand is doing fantastic, and you have prices from affordable to more expensive while maintaining excellent quality. Why is it important for you to have a brand that many more people can access? Has it been challenging to stand out as a woman entrepreneur in the jewelry industry?

I always wanted to have a jewelry line that everyone could afford and make every woman feel special. I created Larsa Marie so women could have the ability to turn any casual outfit into a more styled look. It is challenging to stand out as a woman entrepreneur in the jewelry industry but I always rise to the occasion and love a good challenge!

ALEXIA NEPOLA

After many challenging situations, it seems like you are in a better place, especially along with Todd, showing that you never quit on love. Do you have any words for fans who might want to give up on love and how to embrace the idea that we are all born stars, just like you said, for a boost of confidence?

On being a star: I was blessed to have parents that instilled in me the value of individuality, from the moment I was born… That I had something special and different to offer… that confidence. It has to do with how you feel about yourself. It’s about projecting that attitude. I’m happy with who I am!

On love: Love is everything! It makes us feel alive and human and I’ve been so lucky to find that special person to share love with. My advice is to always follow your heart. There’s so much to learn from heartache. Sometimes it’s going to hurt, but it’s worth it. It’s also up to you to set your intentions for the love you want and deserve.

You are a very Miami girl and the perfect person to ask for city recommendations. Do you have a favorite restaurant in Miami, and why?

As a Miami - Cuban girl, delicious food has always been a major part of my upbringing. I’m so lucky to have met another foodie like Todd. We go out to eat almost every night, to enjoy each other's delicious food. And living in Miami, where we have amazing restaurants with different kinds of cuisine, it’s difficult to only choose one. Our usual spots are Carbone, Cipriani and Papi Steak. Seaspice will always have a place in my heart - it’s where Todd and I met. But as of lately, Avra is my favorite. I love Mediterranean food and it’s right by my house. Some other local favorites are Makoto, Casa d’Angelo and Le Zoo… everyone there knows us.

What has been your favorite moment this season so far?

My wedding party! It was such a long anticipated thing… It had been pushed so far back for so many unforeseen circumstances, that I was so happy when we were actually able to celebrate with our friends and family. Reliving it while watching this season brought tears (of happiness) to my eyes. It was such a magical experience and I’m so happy I got to share it with RHOM fans.

NICOLE MARTIN

First and foremost, I think everyone wants to know how you balance mom life, doctor life, and tv life, all while always remaining fabulous. Any tips?

Well Thank you! It’s certainly not easy and I must admit it takes a village. My mom is a huge help when it comes to Greyson. She will happily pick him up from school if I’m running late at the hospital or get caught up filming. Planning and being organized is key when it comes to juggling multiple schedules. I’m a virgo and I always have my planner/agenda on me. It helps me keep all my appointments straight so I’m sure not to miss things. I also have a digital calendar that I share with my mom and Anthony – but I still prefer an old school written planner.

I also think it’s important to give yourself grace. We all have busy lives and it is impossible to be everywhere at the same time. I try my best to be there for special events, but if I can’t make it I don’t beat myself up over it.

Your style is immaculate. Can you tell us your favorite brand and your favorite piece in your closet and why?

This is such a hard question! I love to shop and showcase different brands and styles. It would be impossible to pick a “favorite” . I enjoy trying new brands and one of my favorite local boutiques is ThemeDresser. The owner, Ceci, is always finding unique brands from South America and other places.

I would definitely consider myself a shoe and bag girl. I would much rather splurge on a great pair of shoes or handbag than a dress any day! When it comes to shoes, I definitely have a favorite brand. Gianvito Rossi has the most comfortable and pretty shoes IMO.

If I had to pick one piece in my closet – it would definitely be a handbag. Probably my turquoise crocodile Hermes Birkin.

This is your second season in the show, and you continue bringing it on. What has the experience been like so far? What do you think about the Miami franchise being a hit?

It’s been such a privilege to share my story with viewers. The fans have been so wonderful and the outpouring of support when it comes to my family story has been amazing. I think all the women bring a unique perspective to the show.

We all come from different walks of life and have different stories to share. When you bring us all together it’s the perfect combination. I’m not surprised one bit that the show has been such a success! If fans loved last season, just wait. This season is even better.

JULIA LEMIGOVA

You changed the way we see reality TV bringing more diversity and a very humble side that shows the humanity in you. Why do you think it is important to always have representation in reality TV, and has it gotten easier to balance farm life with city life?

First of all, I want to say thank you for thinking I actually made a difference when it comes to diversity on the show. It is humbling. I think the audience relates to me because they see that I relate to them.

TV representation or not- it is important that it goes both ways. I truly hope that the sad or happy pages of my life and the way I dealt with them have helped some people to cope with their problems or whatever they are going through. And I want to thank the show for giving me this opportunity to share my life and experiences. Little did I know when I started my journey on the show, that I would be contacted to so many people living in similar situations and sharing their life stories with me. If you’re a public person you have two choices- keep quiet and hide in your bubble or put your “naked” truth out into the world and hope you touch somebody somehow.

As for the balance, I have always had that, this part of the show didn’t affect me at all because farm to glam was already my life. Though because of the show, the glam part has been beefed up.

What is your favorite thing about Miami? What are some unique things that make you feel rooted in the city?

Miami has given me this magic of not wishing to be somewhere else. For so much of my life, while I was somewhere , even in London or Paris, I was wishing to be somewhere else. Living in Miami, I am exactly where I want to be every day and I am very thankful for that.

How have you developed this season compared to season 4?

Speaking the truth on camera is not an easy thing. But today I feel I live and breathe the show and what was challenging for me the first year on the show, in my second year it feels more natural this time around. I feel more proud, loud and will never be quiet again.

MARYSOL PATTON

Everyone is obsessed with your cockies and how relaxed you are. Could you tell fans where to get the best cockies in Miami in a chill setting?

Oh well welcome to the cockie extravaganza club!! As of late I really enjoy the cocktails at Amal and the Coral Reef Yacht club both in coconut grove.

What is your favorite cocky? Tell us the recipe.

Right now my favorite cockie is an Espresso Martini made with Voli Vodka and my mothers Havana Elsa coffee.. I add some vanilla creamer and Kahlua shake it up and pour chilled.. voila It’s A Crowd pleaser.

KIKI BARTH

Everyone loves how funny and genuine you are. What has been your favorite moment this season with the ladies?

I’m so happy people are getting a chance to see a little more about me and my personality this season because I am pretty silly and love having a good time. I would have to say the two shaman sessions were really powerful because each of us had a moment and shared a deeper connection than we had before. We’ve seen the first session and the second is in an upcoming episode but I love when we aren’t fighting or bickering and we come together to learn more about each other’s struggles as women, wives, moms and humans in general. I think the funniest moment has to be after the upcoming shaman session when we were all so hyped up and feeling ourselves that we were being absolutely ridiculous and reckless. People are going to see just how crazy this group is!

How is it being a model in Miami, and is the city a good place for those looking to get into the industry, any tips on how to stand out?

Miami is a great place to launch a modeling career because almost all of the major brands come here to shoot at some point in the year and the talent pool isn’t as saturated as NYC or LA so there’s more opportunity. Once I became a more established model I realized Miami is the best place to be based because the quality of life and cost of living is so much better than NYC or LA and it’s an easy flight for any direct bookings I have around the country. As far as advice for modeling, the most important thing is to be authentic, young people especially need to know the value in authenticity and your uniqueness is what will set you apart. Also just being professional and treating it like a business, it’s too easy to get caught up in the partying and forget what your goals are.

ADRIANA DE MOURA

Your song Fyah is really fire and an excellent rendition of Miami. Can we expect more fun music from you?

Yes, there is more music coming in this year as I will be recording with a major music producer. Keep your ears open...:)

What has been your favorite moment this season, or are we yet to see it?

My favorite moment is yet to be seen, but it is my music video release party for FYAH. I was able to overcome some serious setbacks and finally got it done, so I felt very rewarded and grateful at that moment.

Don't forget to watch episode 9, which came out today, and if you want to learn more about The Real Housewives of Miami, click here. You don't want to miss the adventures of this fabulous group!