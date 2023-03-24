Jesse Williams, James Marsden and More Celebrate The Macallan James Bond 60th Anniversary Release

By Jasmin Rosemberg By Jasmin Rosemberg | | Lifestyle Parties



Photos by Linnea Stephan

On Thursday, March 23, a well-heeled group of guests including Jesse Williams, Adam DiMarco, Samara Weaving and James Marsden gathered at the John Sowden House in Los Angeles for The Macallan James Bond 60th Anniversary Release. Built by Lloyd Wright in 1926, the Los Feliz landmark has served as the backdrop for films including 1997's L.A. Confidential.



Jesse Williams

While enjoying music from live orchestra members, partygoers mingled, explored Bond displays and sampled drinks named for various Bond "decades"—from the Decade I: Gold Obsession, to Decade VI: Glass Marksman.

The Macallan James Bond 60th Anniversary Release, Decade I was released in a limited capacity on March 1 at specialty retailers in Los Angeles, Miami and New York. The single malt whisky was designed to reflect the character of James Bond—who's style and maturity has likewise evolved over the years. The collection includes six limited-edition bottles of single malt, each with an original design and color to reference various Bond decades. Decade 2 will be available in the United States next month.