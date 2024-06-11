Nightlife Visionaries Behind Delilah And Bootsy Bellows To Debut Electronic Music-Focused Concept

Food & Drink, Feature, Parties,

This summer, The H.Wood Group will unveil its newest nightlife concept in Los Angeles.

Set for a July grand opening, Keys will be a multistory venue set along the Sunset Strip. It takes over the space that was formerly The Key Club, which closed just over a decade ago after 15 years of legendary parties.

This latest endeavor by The H.wood Group aims to pay tribute to a renowned era for the city’s party scene while breathing new life into L.A.’s live music and entertainment offerings. It also adds to the hospitality and lifestyle company’s city-dominating portfolio, which includes Delilah, Poppy, Harriet’s, Bootsy Bellows, The Nice Guy, DiDi and The Peppermint Club.

“We are thrilled to finally introduce Keys to Sunset Boulevard,” said Brian Toll and John Terzian, co-founders of The H.wood Group. “As a brand, we really embody Los Angeles and all that it stands for. It is our goal to honor not only the revered venues that have previously called this space home, but to reinvigorate the rich musical history of the Strip. It is an honor to be able to inform the next golden era of Los Angeles’ live music scene—from big-name DJ sets and intimate acoustic shows to listening parties and more, and to further immortalize the city’s iconic nightlife culture.”

Spreading 12,420 square feet across three stories, Keys is made up of three floors. Each comes equipped with its own bar and has access to the full-service kitchen. Dancing will no doubt be the center of the action, but there will also be the option for more intimate gatherings within the venue. The second floor will feature opera box-style balcony fixtures, while the top level will welcome guests to relish in the club energy from above or opt to play poker and arcade games.

What’s more, Keys plans to allure partygoers and artists alike. The talent lineup will bring in-demand acts to the stage, in addition to artists of other trending genres and styles. Meanwhile, musicians will delight in Keys’ state-of-the-art venue, including an L-Acoustics sound system by Demetrius Moore, Drake’s longtime front house sound engineer.

Perhaps most intriguing is the underground dance floor. Awash in Moroccan aesthetics and design, dancers can retreat here for the European deep house bunker experience right in L.A. It will also have its own bar and sound.

Keys will be located at 9039 Sunset Blvd 90069.

