Everything That Happened At Taylor Swift's Sofi Stadium Shows

Taylor Swift performs at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

Taylor Swift took over Los Angeles during the first half of August. From an album announcement to celebrity fans, here is everything that happened at the Eras Tour Sofi Stadium shows.

1989 (Taylor’s Version) is coming.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

During the last Sofi Show— and the last performance of the first leg of the Eras Tour— Swift announced her next album rerelease. The superstar made her way through the 1989 portion of her setlist and, before performing “New Romantics” on acoustic guitar, said that 1989 (Taylor’s Version) would come out on Oct. 27.

Taylor made history.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SoFi Stadium (@sofistadium)

Swift was supposed to be the grand opening performance at Sofi Stadium back in 2020 with Lover Fest, so it was imminent she would come to make her mark another way at the relatively new venue and held shows on Aug. 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 9. The whopping six three-hour performances are the most times an artist has performed at Sofi in a single run, and she drew nearly half a million people in total. What’s more, as reported by NBC, the California Center for Jobs and the Economy estimates the Eras Tour brought in $160 million in local earnings for Los Angeles.

The surprise song portion spanned eras.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SoFi Stadium (@sofistadium)

Each night on the Eras Tour, Swift has the “surprise songs” portion of the set during which she sings two songs acoustically that change with each show. During the Los Angeles run, she opted for “Maroon,” “ I Can See You,” “Our Song,” “You Are In Love,” “Death By a Thousand Cuts,” “You’re On Your Own Kid,” “Dress,” “Exile,” “I Know Places, “King of My Heart,” “New Romantics” and “New Year’s Day.”

Taylor debuted a number of new looks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah (@taylorswiftstyled)

As the Eras Tour has made its way around North America, Swift has also rotated in and out a number of ensembles. Most notably during the Los Angeles shows, she switched several blue dresses into the lineup during the Aug. 9 show, which many Swifties correctly assumed was a hint that she would announce the forthcoming 1989 (Taylor’s Version).

Haim assisted on “No Body No Crime” each night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Just as Phoebe Bridgers joined Swift to sing “Nothing New” each night she opened for the Eras Tour, so did Haim. The native-L.A. band warmed up the stage for Swift during the Sofi run and returned each night for an electric rendition of Evermore’s “No Body No Crime.”

Celebrities came out in masses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling)

Since Swift began bringing her tours to Los Angeles (all the way back to 2010’s Fearless Tour), she has brought out celebrity guests for surprise performances, such as Selena Gomez, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Tegan & Sara and Mick Jagger. This time around, the Hollywood elite remained in the crowd and from the VIP section to the highest levels of seating in the stadium, fans spotted the likes of Gomez, Adam Sandler, Halsey, Mindy Kaling, Brie Larson, Vanessa Bryant, Sydney Sweeney, Max Greenfield, Hilary Duff, Lauren Conrad, Lupita Nyong’o and Karlie Kloss.

Swift’s Sofi Stadium shows may signal the end of the Eras Tour for now, but Swifties will have plenty more to look forward to with more shows in 2024.

