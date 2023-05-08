Everything That Happened During Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Shows In Nashville

By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | | Culture Feature

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour kicked off in March and is already the buzziest show of the year. Over the weekend, from May 5 to 7, she made her way to her secondary hometown in Nashville and put on a trio of shows to remember whether you were in the crowd at Nissan Stadium or watching via social media video. Read below for everything that happened.

Phoebe Bridgers opened.

Over the course of the Eras Tour, Swift is featuring different opening acts. Nashville was treated to the talents of the Grammy-nominated Phoebe Bridgers, who ran through nine songs that included “Motion Sickness,” “Kyoto” and “Scott Street.” Taking a note from the Swift playbook, Bridgers brought out her own special guests on certain nights and welcomed Matty Healy for “Moon Song” and her Boygenius bandmates for the latter half of the set. The supergroup closed with Bridgers’ Punisher album closer, “I Know the End.”

She returned during Taylor’s set for ‘Nothing New.’

Making use of having Bridgers around, Swift brought out the L.A. native for the live debut of “Nothing New.” The track was a vault song on Red (Taylor’s Version) and is a thematic sister to fan-favorite “All Too Well,” which followed right after.

Aaron Dessner was a special guest (again!)

Since Folklore, Aaron Dessner of The National has become a frequent, go-to collaborator for Swift. He even has already appeared on the Eras Tour and helped make the live debut of Midnight’s “The Great War” last month in Tampa. This time around, he assisted Swift with the live debut of “Would’ve Could’ve Should’ve,” a bonus track from Midnights.

Taylor announced Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) is coming.

Kicking off the Nashville run with a big band, Swift announced during the May 5 show that Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) is set to release in July. “I consider this music to be, along with your faith in me, the best thing that’s ever been mine,” she wrote in a social media post after the show.

The surprise songs were all about Speak Now.

We know Swift loves to commit to a theme, so it’s no surprise that alongside the forthcoming album announcement, she dedicated her surprise acoustic song section to tracks from Speak Now. She sang “Sparks Fly” and “Mine” on Friday and Sunday, respectively. Other surprise songs included “Teardrops on My Guitar,” “Out of the Woods” and “Fifteen.”

She performed in the performing rain.

As she sings in “Sparks Fly,” Swift took “meet my in the pouring rain” quite literally. Her final Nashville show didn’t start until 10 p.m. due to dangerous weather, as reported by Variety,. The second half of her performance was enlivened by unrelenting rain and the show ended just before 2 a.m.

With special guests, hard-pouring rain and a new album announcement, Swift’s Nashville run will go down as some of the most storied set from the Eras Tour.