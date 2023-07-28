Everything You Need To Know About Taylor Swift's Sofi Stadium Shows

By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | | Culture Lifestyle Feature

Taylor Swift at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards

Since early spring, Taylor Swift has been gallivanting across North America. From Glendale, Ariz. to New Jersey and back out West, the magnificence of the Eras Tour has captured the nation.

Well, Los Angeles, it’s your turn to finally witness the sparkly, enchanting, massive, yet somehow intimate wonder that is the Eras Tour. Swift’s career-spanning musical extravaganza is bringing a record-setting six shows to Sofi Stadium in Inglewood. Here is everything you need to know.

The Basics

Swift will perform on Aug. 3, 4, 5, 7, 8 and 9. The show starts promptly at 6:30 p.m. with, of course, the opening acts up first.

How To Get There And Park

Before the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020, Swift was actually supposed to be the grand opening performance for Sofi Stadium. In other words, the venue is pretty new. And if you aren’t a football fan, there might be a chance you haven’t been yet. But don’t worry, you’re likely familiar if you’re a regular concertgoer. Sofi Stadium is right across the street from the Kia Forum. In fact, a number of parking lots that you’ve probably parked in for the Forum are available to park at for the Eras Tour. But if you plan on driving and parking, you’ll want to get parking as soon as possible. Lots are already selling out.

Sofi Stadium holds about 70,000 people. That’s a lot of Swifties making their way to the same place, so you’ll want to give yourself plenty of time so that your arrival has plenty of cushion. You’ll have to time your plan according to what part of town you’re coming from, how big your group is and your mode of transportation. But we can tell you that parking zones open at noon; stadium gates open at 4:30 and the show begins at 6:30 p.m. Also, parking lots at Sofi Stadium close 90 minutes after the show ends. There is no re-entry once parking passes have been processed, nor is there overnight parking.

If you aren’t driving, there are plenty of other ways to get there. The LA Metro has added complimentary shuttles available via the K and C lines to the stadium. Alternatively, Swifties opting for taxis, limos, buses, shuttles and rideshare services like Uber and Lyft can be dropped off at the northbound curb lane of Kareem Court, which must be accessed via westbound Pincay Drive. There will also be a pick-up location at Kareem Court and Manchester Boulevard on the north side of the stadium. Finally, Swifties can also choose to take Rally luxury bus shuttles to the stadium from more than 35 locations around the L.A. region.

Merchandise

In light of the overwhelming demand for merchandise, there will be a pre-show merchandise stand at Lake Park, which is right near the stadium. The stand will be open on Aug. 2 and Aug. 6 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Parking on these days will open at 8 a.m. and can be accessed via Century Boulevard and Yukon Avenue. Meanwhile, on show days, merchandise stands outside the stadium will open at noon. There will also be merch available once inside. It is also currently available on Swift’s online store.

What You Can & Can’t Bring

I’m sorry. You can’t bring your super cute baguette, no matter how pint-sized the purse is. All bags have to be clear AND cannot be bigger than 12”x 6”x 12”. You also don’t need cash here. Unless you’re buying a hot dog after, you likely won’t need it and even they usually take Venmo or some form of digital payment now. Be sure to have a credit or debit card or Apple Pay ready.

Prohibited items include signs bigger than 11” x 17”, banners, poles, professional cameras, camera accessories like a selfie stick, lights and external battery packs, large electronic devices like tablets and costumes that could impede the view of those around you.

No extra guests either. No matter how heartwarming it was to see Swifties gathering in the Lincoln Financial Field parking lot in Pennsylvania just to be able to listen, it’s not allowed. No one is allowed to stay in the parking lots on-site or outside of the stadium once the show starts.

However, do bring all of your friendship bracelets!

Tickets

It’s 2023! Mobile tickets only. No screenshots. No PDFs. Do yourself and favor and download the Ticketmaster app, access your tickets there and save your passes to your mobile wallet on your phone the day before your show. Then double-check that the passes are there before you walk out the door.

If you don't have tickets yet, there are none left on original seller Ticketmaster. However, there are tickets still available on resell sites like Stubhub, but proceed with caution.

The Openers

Swift has brought a number of musically talented friends to warm up her crowd, such as Paramore and Phoebe Bridgers. For the L.A. run, we’ve got two acts, one of which will be hometown heroes Haim each night. On Aug. 3, 7 and 8, the other opener will be Gracie Abrams, while the Aug. 4 crowd will see Owenn and Aug. 5 and 9 will have Gayle.

When Does Taylor Go On?

About 8 p.m. Chatter from other shows says she is usually on time, but for certain reasons, like inclement weather, she might go on a bit earlier like 7:50 p.m. (or later, but probably not).

What To Expect

Swift’s set is three hours. You’ll be there for a good time. You’ll be there for a long time, too. You’ll hear music from every one of her albums and likely surprise guests, dancing, laughing, crying and lots of glitter.

Other Recommendations

Arrive early. Communicate with your group. Remember everyone is there for the same reason. Wear comfortable shoes. Have fun. Be present.

For more details, visit Sofi Stadium’s website.

