Everything You Need To Know About Sza's Crypto.com Arena Shows

Less than a year ago, Sza dropped her highly anticipated sophomore album, S.O.S., and it hasn’t left the airwaves since. In support of the LP, she’s been doing a victory lap around the world. The S.O.S. Tour has been across the U.S., to Europe and back, and is now hitting the States for another round. In October, she’ll treat Los Angeles to two shows and if you’re a lucky fan attending, here’s everything you need to know.

The Basics

Sza will perform at Crypto.com Arena on both Oct. 22 and 23. With doors opening at 7 p.m., the show starts at 8 p.m. with opener D4vd. Be sure to have your digital ticket ready to go on your phone.

Bag Policy

Leave that large Telfar shopping bag at home; it’s not allowed here. Instead, grab a small clutch or wallet that’s smaller than 5” x 9” x 1.” Clear bags are also prohibited, so you’ll really want to carry light for the night out.

Parking

Downtown, especially around L.A. Live, can get pretty congested. Give yourself plenty of time to get through its official parking structure and find a spot. Alternatively, you can find surface-level parking lots with flat rates around the arena.

Where To Eat

Sure, there’s food at the arena, but some of L.A.’s best restaurants are right nearby. It’s the perfect opportunity to finally try that restaurant you’ve been wanting to go downtown to forever. So ditch the chicken tenders and consider the likes of Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse at LA Live, Girl & The Goat in the Arts District or Sendero in The Ritz Carlton across the street. See our full list of suggestions.

What To Expect

Based on previous shows, you’ll want to be seated by 9 p.m. so you don’t miss a second of Sza. Her performance lasts just over two hours and runs about 30 songs. A mix of Ctrl and S.O.S., you’ll enjoy a mix of songs like “Love Galore,” “Broken Clocks,” “Kill Bill” and “Good Days.” You might also catch special singles like her track with Doja Cat, “Kiss Me More,” and her song for Black Panther with Kendrick Lamar, “All The Stars.”

Fans waited five years between Sza albums. To finally see it all come to life will be a night you won’t forget.

Crypto.com Arena is located at 1111 S Figueroa St 90015.

