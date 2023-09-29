SZA, Quincy Jones And Family Star In New Tommy Hilfiger Campaign

By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | Culture Style & Beauty Entertainment

Quincy Jones and SZA are coming together with Tommy Hilfiger.

See Also: Tommy Hilfiger, Superplastic Launch Limited-Edition Capsule To Celebrate 50 Years Of Hip-Hop

The "Snooze" singer, Jones and his family—including actress Rashida—all appear in the brand's fall 2023 campaign.

“I have always been obsessed by music and am grateful that sharing passions with my heroes has paved the way for collaboration with cultural pioneers. Quincy Jones is a legendary figure I am honored to call a friend—his creative genius and gut instinct have greatly inspired me since the ‘90s. SZA is a generational talent representing the voice of today. Her authenticity, unique artistry and empowering essence set her apart from the rest," Hilfiger said.

Jones, the iconic music visionary, spoke of his connection with Hilfiger.

“I believe in the power of music to shape and guide us, and that creativity is a vital part of who we are as human beings. It’s a philosophy I share with my family and one I hope to pass on to the next generation. Tommy and I first met in the ‘90s during a revolutionary time in music. We came from different worlds, but we immediately connected as two optimistic, and hardworking dreamers with a shared vision to combine music and fashion in a way that had not been done before."

“I’m so inspired by the creative icons that have come before me and the foundation that they’ve laid. I’m excited and honored to build my legacy as a creative alongside a brand as established and influential as Tommy Hilfiger. It’s been a great experience with the brand and so special to share it with my close family and friends," SZA explained.