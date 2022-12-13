You Could Have Your Christmas Wish Granted By SZA

By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | | Culture

Only halfway through December, SZA has more than proven her commitment to the giving spirit of the holiday season.

First off, she finally dropped her highly-anticipated sophomore album, SOS, on Dec. 9. The 23-song LP comes five and a half years after her debut, CTRL.

Now just ahead of Christmas, the beloved singer is partnering with Postmates and its sixth annual #BetterThanSanta campaign to grant holiday wishes.

“This time of year brings me joy and excitement, so much that I’ve teamed up with Postmates to be even ‘Better Than Santa’ to deliver real presents to real people across Instagram,” explained SZA.

In the past, Postmates has joined forces with Miley Cyrus, Carly Rae Jepsen, Kris Jenner and Lil Nas X to gift the likes of swing sets, laptops, teacher’s wish lists and flights home to lucky winners.

This year, SZA and Postmates have already granted two wishes in Los Angeles. #BetterThanSanta is set to fulfill Alex Wong’s wish to send meals from Hugo’s Tacos to the Ukrainian Cultural Center of Los Angeles. Also, Derwin James and Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Chargers wanted to provide tablets and other technology to The Safety Corner Foundation, so they wrapped it all up and Postmates picked it up for delivery.

For your own chance to have your wish come true, all you have to do is a little Instagramming. First, comment on Postmates’ post with SZA with your wish anytime between now and Dec. 15 at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT. Be sure to include the #BetterThanSanta and #PostmatesGiveaway hashtags. Then, sit back, wait and check your replies for a message from SZA or Postmates.

In addition to the #BetterThanSanta giveaways, Postmates will be donating $25,000 in SZA’s name to Silence The Shame. The non-profit organization was founded in 2017 by music executive veteran Shanti Das and works to eliminate mental health stigma and reduce health disparities and rates of suicide among marginalized populations. In its time, Silence The Shame has supported more than 65,000 people across 55 countries.

See all the rules and conditions below for your chance to have SZA grant your wish.

Comment on our post with SZA with your holiday wish (all wishes must be submitted by Dec 15th at 5PM ET/ 2PM PT)

Use the hashtags #BetterThanSanta and #PostmatesGiveaway

Check your replies for a message from Postmates or SZA

Posting your #BetterThanSanta wishes to @Postmates and @SZA does not guarantee that your wish will be granted, but we’ll do our very best. Must have a valid Instagram account to receive a prize. Void where prohibited. Ends 12/17/2022 at 2pm PST. For full terms and conditions, see the following link.