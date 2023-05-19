SZA Is The New Face Of Marc Jacobs Pre-Fall 2023 Campaign

By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | People Style & Beauty

SZA is sizzling in the new Marc Jacobs campaign.

See More: Fendi By Marc Jacobs Summer Capsule Launches

The Grammy-winner stars as the face of the brand's pre-fall 2023 launch, with photos shot by Alasdair McLellan.

"The collection combines vibrant color palettes, bold monogram prints and oversized silhouettes to create elevated streetwear for the effortlessly cool downtown girl. Core bag offerings such as the tote and snapshot have been updated in bold new colorways," according to the press release.

A duffle, "a classic shape with modern updating" has also been added to the line this season. See it all at MarcJacobs.com.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marc Jacobs (@marcjacobs)