Sydney Sweeney Shows Off Flowing Locks As Kérastase's New Global Ambassador

By: Denise Warner

Anyone But You and Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney is the newest global ambassador for luxury haircare brand Kérastase.

"It’s so immense for me to partner with such an iconic brand. For me there is something in beauty about being creative, being myself and being a strong believer in my actions. I feel all the Kérastase campaigns always capture these themes, and of course they are always très très chic," Sweeney said in a statement.

"I was drawn to Sydney's warmth and magnetism both on and off-screen, to me she is truly fearless. Fearless with her hair, beauty, and style, fearless with the roles that she takes and fearless about being unapologetically Syd with so many talents and interests. She speaks to her communities with passion, focus and a sense of humor that makes you feel like you instantly know her. This is the Kérastase woman. One who dares and one who embraces their own journey." Rosa Carriço, global brand president of Kérastase, added.