Supermodel Josephine Skriver partners with Lids to design Las Vegas Raiders hat.

International supermodel Josephine Skriver partnered with Lids and is the primary and only female brand ambassador of the sports headwear global retailer. Skriver is a super fan of Las Vegas Raiders and created her own custom design of the New Era 9FORTY cap in partnership with Lids.

I caught up with Skriver to discuss her rise to international super stardom within the fashion and modeling realms, Victoria's Secret campaigns and runways, Vogue covers, creating custom-designed hats and her personal athletic wear line Joja. Read on to discover how Skriver climbed the ranks, achieved success and what's next.

Q: You’ve had some very exciting modeling contracts, collaborations and campaigns with brands like Victoria’s Secret, Sports Illustrated, Harper’s Bazaar and Vogue. Can you share more about some of the most exciting work you’ve done?

A: Yes, it is super exciting. I started my career in high fashion so that was really a big deal to me to be walking in major fashion shows and being on the covers of Vogue. Especially coming from being more of a tomboy and really caring about soccer.

Then a few years later Victoria’s Secret and I began working together. And with their large presence and platform that really put me on the map into the mainstream which was so amazing.

Q: How does it feel to be the first female ambassador with Lids?

A: It’s great! I love it and it is such an honor. Like I said I am really a tomboy and I love sports. Working with Lids has been so fun.

I grew up in Europe and we didn’t really have the same sports culture as Americans with football. To see Lids stores have floor-to-ceiling walls of sports hats…that was so cool! There was nothing like that growing up in Europe.

Q: Can you give some context regarding your Las Vegas Raiders enthusiasm?

A: *Laughs* Yes, of course. I love the Raiders! My husband [Alexander Deleon of The Cab band] was born and raised in Las Vegas and is such a big Raiders fan and I always loved sports.

He would take me to the games and tailgates. It was an all day thing—the four hour game and then the parties after.

What I love about football and the Raiders is that complete strangers can connect over the common interest of their team and have something to interact with each other about. It was easy for me to adopt the football culture and Las Vegas Raiders as my team.

Q: So you designed your own Las Vegas Raiders hat in partnership with Lids. Can you explain the creative process of that from start to finish?

A: Yes, I had so much fun with it. It started with narrowing down the mood board. I really liked the black because I love to wear hats all the time, they are part of my daily wardrobe and black is so easy to throw on with almost anything.

I love to wear our hat with a black suit or I can do a more casual look with it. Hats have always been a staple in my wardrobe; they just finish the look.

The back is a lace material which was inspired by the lace backs of Victoria’s Secret underwear with the lace so there is that bit of me in the hat. The pattern in lace on the back of the hat is the Raiders logo. I love that the back has that feminine touch because sports and sports gear is not just for guys, it’s for us girls too.

People can express themselves and what they stand for with the logos or teams on their hats. I wanted to take the design in so many directions, I love the hat we created.

Q: So what I am hearing is there may be an entire Josephine Skriver and Lids collection from in the near future.

A: *Both laugh* That would be awesome!

Q: What are some other projects, collaborations or campaigns that you are involved in at the moment or looking forward to that our readers might find interesting?

A: I have my own brand Joja for athletic wear and gym clothes. I created Joja because I think it is great to feel good at the gym and what you wear can make you feel even better. Also Joja is great for casual wear and playing sports.

I have a couple of campaigns that are about to launch that I can’t discuss just yet, too. I’m getting ready to go to Paris Fashion Week tomorrow or the next day, which is really fun. So there is a lot to be excited about.

Q: Are you walking in Paris Fashion Week or attending this year?

A: I am going to be attending this year. To experience Paris Fashion Week from the front-end instead of behind the scenes is going to be so fun.

It is such a different experience working the shows versus attending. I’m looking forward to sitting front-row at the shows and seeing all of the upcoming models and new designs.

Q: Which designers are you most excited to see?

A: Brands like Givenchy and Yves Saint Laurent are the classics. And Miu Miu! She always comes up with something so different so I am really excited to see what happens at this show.

Q: Well congratulations again on all of the success in your career and your partnership with Lids.

A: Yes, I am so happy about my partnership with Lids and everything else. Thank you so much!