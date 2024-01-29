Everything You Need To Know About The 2024 Super Bowl

By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | Entertainment

The teams are set and the countdown begins to Feb. 11 for the 58th Super Bowl.

Here's everything you need to know about Super Bowl LVIII.

Where Is It?

Las Vegas is hosting Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium.

What Day Is The Game?

Super Bowl Sunday is Feb. 11, 2024.

Who's Playing?

The San Francisco 49ers and reigning champs Kansas City Chiefs will face off in the big game.

Who's Performing?

The Super Bowl has an exciting lineup of performers, including Reba McEntire singing the national anthem, Andra Day with "Life Every Voice and Sing," a rendition of "American The Beautiful" from Post Malone and Usher during the halftime show.

Where To Watch

CBS will air the Super Bowl. The game can also be streamed on Paramount+, CBS sports and NFL+.

When Does It Start?

The festivities begin at 6:30 p.m. eastern.

Who Will Be There?

Celebrities often flock to the game, and despite the final night of her Eras Tour in Japan occuring on Feb. 10, Taylor Swift could make it back in time to watch her boyfriend Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce play.

What Is On After The Game?

The new CBS show starring Justin Hartley called Tracker has the coveted post-Super Bowl slot.