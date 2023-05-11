Jaw-Dropping HBO's “Succession” Penthouse Hits The Market

By: Chandler Presson By: Chandler Presson | | Home & Real Estate

You can now live like Kendall Roy thanks to the stunning penthouse from season four of “Succession” hitting the market. Filmed mostly in NYC, Emmy-award winning show “Succession” often features some of the city’s most notable homes, including the penthouse at 180 East 88th Street. The sprawling three-story penthouse sits at the highest elevation north of 72nd Street on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Expect to find grand proportions throughout the residence, including towering ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows with panoramic views of Central Park and the Manhattan skyline, and a whopping 5,508 square feet of indoor living space. The home features some of Manhattan’s most enviable amenities, including 3,500 square feet of private terrace space, a gas fireplace, a wet bar, and much, much more.

The minimalist design includes contemporary details such as bright white walls, gold window frames, oak cabinetry, organically shaped windows, a private elevator and a custom spiral staircase. Five bedrooms, four full-baths and two half-baths provide plenty of opportunities for hosting or make this home ideal for a large family. The terraces span all three floors and include both double and single-height covered spaces in addition to the 2,100 square-foot roof terrace with unmatched views of the city. The open floor plan throughout the shared living spaces maximizes the square footage and allows natural light to flood the entire home. The spacious bespoke Molteni & C Dada kitchen features a center island with white lacquered cabinetry, Statuario marble countertops, and multiple Gaggenau appliances, including two ovens, two dishwashers, and natural brass fixtures by Fantini.

The primary suite enjoys romantic comforts such as a gas fireplace, a private terrace overlooking Central Park and a spacious dressing room with an en suite five-fixtured bathroom. Details such as radiant floor heating, mosaic tile accented walls and floors, oak cabinetry, silver travertine slabs, under-mount Duravit sinks, a rain shower and cove lighting make the primary bath a spalike oasis floating above the city. The grandeur continues throughout the space, with the secondary bedrooms sharing direct access to the terrace overlooking the eastern cityscape and bridges and featuring bathrooms with hexagonal Carrara marble mosaic tiles as well as Fantini fixtures.

The experience continues outside the home, as 180 East 88th Street features an impressive eight floors of amenities including a fitness studio, double-height basketball court, soccer pitch, playroom, game room, and residents’ lounge with catering kitchen. With unparalleled views, thoughtfully designed amenities and enviable square footage, this home is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. $29 million, Michael Gordon, Corcoran Group, 212.753.3111, [email protected]