22 Luxury Stocking Stuffers

By The Editors | November 22, 2020 | Holiday Gift Guide

From diamond dazzlers to covetable watches, the best things come in small packages.

‘Twas the days before the holidays when all through the land, people nestled in their homes to watch more movies on demand. The stockings were hung by the chimney with care, in hope that tiny treasures would soon be there. Snatch up these stocking stuffers soon—before they vanish from your cart—as this year everyone deserves something extra smart!

After you've perused this list remember the 2020 Modern Luxury Holiday Gift Guide offers counsel on nine other categories including Gifts For The Beauty Obsessive, Gifts For The Tech Titan, Gifts For The Homebody, Gifts For The Connoisseur, Gifts For The Global Citizen, Gifts For The Modern Man, Gifts For The Fashionista, Gifts For The Fitness Fanatic as well as Gifts Ideas Under $100.

Until then on with the show.

Ladurée Gift Box

While a trip to Paris might not be in the cards this year, make this Yuletide even sweeter with a 12-piece present of magnifique macarons from the Parisian patisserie that does it best. Wrapped in an equally chic box, flavors like blanc manger and clementine saffron rose will transport them straight to the Champs-Élysées. From $45.50

Dior La Cure

Indulge mom or the beauty lover on your list with Dior skincare's new L’Or de Vie La Crème and limited edition La Cure Vintage 2019. The former helps reverse signs of aging with its grape-based formula, which comprises an active that bolsters the longevity molecules responsible for keeping the skin youthful. With the La Cure Vintage, she can likewise indulge in a vintage formulation derived from grapes of the esteemed Chateau Y’Quem vineyard. From $460

Pasha de Cartier Watch

What do you get the woman who has everything? Slip something truly spectacular in her stocking. Cartier's new, diamond-paved Pasha de Cartier 35 mm model in 18k white gold takes their iconic Pasha to the next level. If the stone-smothered watch itself isn't enough to dazzle her, this Pasha is a limited edition release, with only 100 pieces for sale. A rare gem, indeed. Price upon request

Chefanie Face Mask

A selection of stylish masks are sure to top stocking stuffers this year. Imbue the year's most essential accessory with some holiday cheer. This double-layer mask comes in a festive tartan print, and its filter pocket and bendable nose band keep wearers safe no matter the occasion. From $27

Jennifer Meyer Diamond Letter Necklace

Personalize your loved one's gift with a monogrammed necklace of 18-karat yellow gold. The lettered pendant is set with diamonds, a lovely gesture of appreciation for new moms, grandmothers or simply your special someone. From $1,800

Diptyque Star

Keep holiday spirits high and infuse their Christmas tree or any other area with the ethereal scent of Moonlit Fir: an icy concoction of eucalyptus, peppermint and pine. Diptyque's paper star is pre-perfumed with the aroma and can be hung in any room for a frosty ambiance. From $85

Musgo Real Shaving Cream

Make sure their everyday shave routine is a cut above with this luxurious, retro-chic stocking stuffer. Skin will feel smoother and softer with use of this spiced citrus-smelling shaving cream. Lanolin and natural oils work to replenish the surface of the skin, resulting in clean cuts. From $24

Rosantica iPhone Case

For the screen queen in your life, this handy phone case comes with an attachable gold necklace for hands-free portability. Tiny stars and a logo embellish the chain, making a fashion statement out of their beloved accessory. From $285

Jo Malone Christmas Cracker

An age-old table decoration has received the beauty treatment. Jo Malone's iteration consists of the Wild Bluebell Body Crème, Peony and Blush Suede Cologne and a body and hand wash in the Wood Sage and Sea Salt scent. It's beginning to smell a lot like Christmas. From $48

La Mer Hydration Set

La Mer's cult classics now come bundled in a 5-piece set for a luxurious route to better skin. Get the cell-renewing Concentrate, the Eye Concentrate, Crème de la Mer moisturizing cream and Lip Balm, all contained in the perfect pouch for travel or simply weekends in the country. From $375

Lele Sadoughi Gloves

Cold winter weather shouldn't prevent you from showing off her fashionable flair. That's where the "Put A Ring On It" gloves come in. Featuring crystals sewn onto the leather fingers, these lambskin and cashmere gloves will help her stand out amidst a sea of mundane mitts. From $195

Minted Custom Photo and Art Puzzles

Puzzled on what to get? A thoughtful present need not entail overcomplicated gestures. Here's an idea — Minted's customizable puzzles create fun family experiences, and the final product results in a special keepsake. From $42

KNESKO Gemstone Rollers

Facial rolling is all the rage when it comes to skincare and in the arsenal of every beauty guru. Like a cup of coffee for the face, add one of these gemstone rollers to her stocking to help start her day. Choose from white or green jade, rose quartz and obsidian for a sublime and serene de-puffing experience. From $80

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Secrets

Looking for something to give the one with a perfect pout? Her everyday lip look will be a breeze thanks to this 4-piece cosmetic set. A Lip Cheat, Matte Revolution lipstick, Collagen Lip Bath and Charlotte’s Jewel Lips gloss, all in the bestselling Pillow Talk shade. From $68

Jennifer Meyer Diamond Bracelet

Want a guaranteed way to make spirits bright? You can never go wrong with a classic diamond bracelet, and Jennifer Meyer has the classic perfected. A band of 18-karat gold is set with 1.80 carats of white diamonds, making this her new everyday must. From $7,750

Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask

No travel is required for use of this rich hydrating mask, though its combination of vitamins, antioxidants, ceramides and anti-inflammatory ingredients can reinvigorate even the weariest skin. Despite its creamy formulation, the Jet Lag Mask is noncomedogenic and ultra-soothing. From $65

Tiffany & Co. Metallic Playing Cards

Raise the stakes this gift-giving season with an ultrachic card deck, wrapped in the iconic little blue box. Tiffany's classic cards are just the thing for hours of family fun and the long winter ahead. From $100

Lord Jones High CBD Bath Salts

This holiday, everyone needs extra ways to chillax and Lord Jones is here with their newly debuted high CBD soothing bath experience. With bath salts made from Himalayan salt, calendula petals, essential oils and other calming ingredients, the holidays will feel a bit less hectic. From $65

Rouge Hermès Leather Case

In some instances, the packaging makes the product. With the Hermès lipstick case collection, the house's emblematic leather offers a seriously sophisticated sheath for the lady of the house.

Tory Burch Mask Set

Staying safe for other people's sake takes on a new meaning with these printed face masks. For each set sold, Tory Burch will donate a split donation of $10 to the International Medical Corps in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 and the Tory Burch Foundation, working to empower women entrepreneurs. From $35

Musgo Real Soap On A Rope

Soap on a rope might be a stocking stigma, but sometimes it just makes perfect scents. Getting squeaky clean becomes a novel concept with Musgo Real's take on a masculine-smelling blend of patchouli, musk and vetiver. Attached securely to a cotton cord, a slippery grip becomes a problem of the past. From $28

LAFCO Candle Set

Ensure holiday spirits burn bright with this trio of woodsy scents. A Frosted Pine candle captures smoky cedar and pine needles after a fresh snow, while the Winter Currant votive imitates the lively smell of redcurrant and madarin. The trifecta is complete with Spiced Pomander, which emanates notes of cinnamon, bitter orange and clove buds. From $48