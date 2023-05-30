Stargazing in Style: Creating Personalized Star Maps for Each Zodiac Sign

In other words, astronomy is a disciplinary science and astrology is more of a spiritual belief system.

The Rise of Astrology

Mesopotamians observed astronomical cycles and thought about how these cosmic movements affected people. Its original purpose was to decipher an individual’s life path, personality, and destiny on the basis of the position of the planets at the moment of their birth. From Mesopotamia, astrology spread to India and developed its Western form—the one we’re most familiar with today—in Hellenistic Greece.

The word "zodiac" comes from the Greek word "zodiakos," meaning "circle of animals." The zodiac is a belt of space that extends about 9 degrees on either side of the ecliptic, or the path that the sun follows across the sky. The zodiac is divided into twelve equal parts, each named after the constellation that appears in that part of the sky.

Zodiac Signs & the Elements

If you’re somewhat familiar with astrology, you know that each zodiac sign has a corresponding element. Fire, Earth, Air, and Water are used to classify the zodiacs into groups with specific attributes, leaving us with three star signs per element.

What element each sign falls in is like a cosmic game of Tetris. These earthly elements are thought to cause and determine individual tendencies. Knowing your astrological element can help you make sense of your relationships to others and nature, as well as how you fit into the world.

Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius are all Fire signs, making them feisty and bold. Earth signs include Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn; these signs are said to be grounded, down-to-earth, and practical. Pisces, Scorpio, and Cancer are all water signs, meaning they’re empathetic, emotional, and intuitive. Finally, air signs are comprised of Aquarius, Libra, and Gemini, who are said to be witty, intellectual, and a bit spacey.

But your zodiac element isn't all there is to zodiac signs.

Traits & Characteristics Related to Zodiac Signs

Each zodiac sign is associated with a set of personality traits, strengths, weaknesses, and characteristics. Surely, you already know this. After all, who hasn’t looked at a newspaper horoscope or heard the phrase, “that is such a [insert zodiac sign here] thing to do!”

If you’re unfamiliar with zodiac signs and their meanings, here’s a quick breakdown:

● Aries (March 21 – April 19): Aries is the sign of the warrior. People born under this sign are natural leaders who thrive on challenge and competition. They’re bold, ambitious, and love to be number one.

● Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Taurus is the sign of the earth. People born under this sign are reliable, loyal, and steadfast, with a deep appreciation for the finer things in life. Taureans enjoy relaxation, especially when it happens in soft and soothing environments.

● Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Curious, communicative, and adaptable, Gemini is the sign of the intellect. People born under this sign are quick-witted and sociable, with a love for learning and exploration. They’re playful, spontaneous, and deeply curious.

● Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Cancer is the sign of the nurturer. People born under this sign are deeply connected to their emotions and have a strong sense of empathy for others. In other words, they tend to cry a lot.

● Leo (July 23 - August 22): Leo is the sign of the performer. People born under this sign are natural leaders who love the spotlight and have a talent for entertaining others. Bold, confident, and charismatic, Leos, much like in the jungle, are considered zodiac royalty.

● Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Virgo is the sign of the perfectionist. People born under this sign have a strong sense of responsibility and a desire to make the world a better place. They’re logical, practical, and love consistency if it means honing and improving skills.

● Libra (September 23 - October 22): Charming, diplomatic, and harmonious, Libra is the sign of the diplomat. People born under this sign are skilled at navigating social situations and have a strong sense of justice and fairness. Libras are represented by a scale, which is unsurprising due to their ability to weigh different options and maintain balance.

● Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Scorpio is the sign of the investigator. People born under this sign are deeply intuitive and have a strong desire to uncover the truth about themselves and others. They’re intense, passionate, and mysterious, putting them among the most complicated signs in the zodiac.

● Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Adventurous, optimistic, and philosophical, Sagittarius is the sign of the explorer. People born under this sign are natural adventurers who have a love for travel, learning, and new experiences.

● Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Capricorn is the sign of the achiever. People born under this sign are hardworking and goal-oriented, with a desire to succeed in all aspects of their life. They’re ambitious, responsible, and disciplined, especially when it comes to achieving personal goals.

● Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Independent, unconventional, and visionary, Aquarius is the sign of the humanitarian. People born under this sign are progressive thinkers who have a desire to make the world a better place.

● Pisces (February 19 - March 20): Pisces is the sign of the dreamer. People born under this sign are deeply connected to their emotions and have a creative and imaginative spirit. Sensitive, empathetic, and intuitive, the final sign in the zodiac wheel remains in a constant state of jumping between fantasy and reality.