St. Regis Punta Mita Resort Delivers Next Level Luxury in a Tropical Paradise

Culture, Lifestyle, Culture Feature, Lifestyle Feature, National,

By Jane Humphrey By Jane Humphrey | | Culture, Lifestyle, Culture Feature, Lifestyle Feature, National,

Beckoning with brilliant ocean waters in a tropical setting, the newly reimagined St. Regis Punta Mita Resort is next-level luxury.



The resort boasts 120 guest rooms, expansive beachfront villas, and ocean- and garden-view suites designed to include luxurious and locally inspired interiors featuring Mexican art, handcrafted furnishings and hacienda structures with a touch of rustic Provence

Long exalted by the likes of A-list celebs (Beyoncé, Bill Gates and Lady Gaga, to name a few), the opulent oasis Punta de Mita, Mexico, hosts a 1,500-acre private peninsula surrounded on three sides by the Pacific Ocean. Upon entering the monumental gates to the storied community, I am immediately taken by the lush palm trees that line the property—they almost seem to dance about in the breeze—welcoming me to a weekend in paradise. Having recently undergone a sizable renovation, The St. Regis Punta Mita Resort (stregispuntamita.com) summons my next adventure. And what an incredible adventure it offers. Amid lush environs, the property features 120 rooms throughout the revitalized space. “Following the resort’s propertywide transformation, our team has dedicated immense creativity and thoughtfulness to curate extraordinary experiences for our beloved guests,” shares general manager Fernando Gibaja. Having enlisted Mexico-based design firm B-Huber, The St. Regis Punta Mita collaborated with the esteemed crew to honor the vibrant nature that abounds while weaving in modernized touches.

Keeping with the customizable experience for which it is known, the property continues to soar to new heights with new offerings. “Most recently, we welcomed a sensory-engaging culinary collaboration with ARQUISTE, the iconic St. Regis fragrance, set in our fine dining restaurant, Carolina,” shares Gibaja. “Our temazcal ceremonies, too, offer an incredibly unique wellness journey, guiding guests through an authentic Mexican practice that leaves them feeling transformed. These are just two examples of the breadth of experiences visitors can find here at The St. Regis Punta Mita. As the year goes on, we look forward to continuously providing new, unique opportunities that invite guests to create lifelong memories.” The St. Regis Punta Mita recently debuted fully refreshed spots, including the swoonworthy restaurants and more, among the expansive beachfront villas, featuring a stunning combination of rustic Provence, Mexican art and handcrafted furnishings.





the storied “whale’s tail” on the golf course is a must-see

My husband and I also check out the Jack Nicklaus signature golf course (there are two on the property), where we take in the verdant surroundings of the meticulously designed greenery—including the infamous “tail of the whale” hole, which sits prominently amid the ocean. A golfer’s game is only one of the property’s unrivaled experiences for guests to soak in.





There are several oceanside pools that feature optimal sunset views

Ultimately, from scenic experiences, top-tier dining, and the water steps away, The refreshed St. Regis Punta Mita Resort makes for the ultimate oasis to escape to.





the resort recently launched several new beachfront bar and restaurant concepts

“The St. Regis Punta Mita has dedicated immense creativity and thoughtfulness to curate extraordinary experiences for our beloved guests.”–FERNANDO GIBAJA, GENERAL MANAGER





the modernized lobby summons with striking ocean views.