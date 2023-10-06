There's Already A Waitlist For The Upcoming ‘Squid Game' Immersive Experience

By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | | Lifestyle Feature

More than two years since Squid Game debuted on Netflix, it remains as the streamers most-watched show ever.

The twisted take on a survival drama series watches as hundreds of financially struggling contestants accept an invite to compete in children’s games for a life-changing monetary prize. However, the stakes are deadly.

As of the week of Sept. 23, it has been viewed 2,205,200,000 hours.

Yes, that’s 2 billion hours.

Not only has Squid Game broken streaming records, but the Korean series has been a trailblazer in the awards circuit. Actors O Yeong-su, Lee Jung-jae and HoYeon Jung became the first Korean actors to win a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor—Series, Miniseries or Television Film and SAG Awards for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series and Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series, respectively. Lee also took home an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, which was the first time an Asian actor won the award for a non-English role.

Season 2 began filming earlier this year, meaning we still have a while until we get the new episodes. In the meantime though, your fanfare can be nourished.

On Dec. 6, Squid Game: The Trials will debut in the Fairfax District. The immersive pop-up transports attendees to the Squid Game universe where you can place thematic competitions. Upon greeting the Front Man, you’ll dive into a lineup of escalating challenges in order to rack up points to become the winner. Gamers will get to play six games across 70 minutes in the indoor space.

Tickets, which start at $39, go live on Oct. 11 at 10 a.m. and there is currently a waitlist so you can reserve your spot as soon as possible.

After taking on Squid Game: The Trials, there will be plenty of options for nourishment. The on-site Night Market will offer a variety of Korean and international sweet and savory dishes and beverages by Yangban chef Katianna Hong. There will also be a merchandise store with Squid Game collectibles, games and photo opps.

Squid Game: The Trials will be open Wednesday through Sundays to gamers 13 and older.

Squid Game: The Trials will be located at 200 N Fairfax 90036.