Check Out Snoop Dogg And Martha Stewart's 'Best Buds Bags' Designed With Bic Lighter Clasps

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | | People, Style & Beauty,

Who doesn’t love the left-field friendship of hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg and the original lifestyle influencer Martha Stewart? Those two being besties is one of the best and wildest things to happen to pop culture, and now they’re taking their friendship to the next level and inviting us to join in on the fun with a limited-edition pair of bags designed for those who always need a light.

Snoop and Stewart collaborated with the popular lighter brand Bic on the Best Buds Bags. The two handbags bring both entertainers’ personal styles to the forefront and feature the Big EZ Reach Lighter in the bag clasp.

See also: Celebrate Super Bowl with a Snoop Dogg Gin ‘n Juice Cocktail

For his design, Snoop created a crossbody bag in a flashy, dual-tone purple pattern and a gold EZ Reach Lighter clasp. Stewart’s design, meanwhile, is a silver cylinder bag with a removable crossbody strap and short chain, offering the wearer a few different looks and styles, also complete with a gold EZ Reach Lighter clasp.

“The Best Buds Bags give you a way to keep your Bic EZ Reach Lighter handy and safe from unwanted borrowing at all times—in a fun, stylish way that lights up your look,” Jeany Mui, Marketing Director for BIC Flame for Life, is quoted in a press release. “No matter where you are, your lighter is now right within reach.”

Both bags incorporate small interior pockets for little hidden goodies. Very cheeky of them.

“This bag’s got it all; from my favorite lighter, favorite color, and dime-sized secret stash pockets to stash my favorite herbs,” Snoop is quoted. “You gotta know I always carry around a lighter, so why not make it swaggy?”

“You never know when you’re going to need a lighter!” Stewart is quoted. “I loved collaborating with Bic EZ Reach Lighters to create the Best Buds Bag that nods to my new lighter collection. This metallic cylinder-shaped bag is both chic [and] functional.”

The limited-edition bags are now on sale at bic.com. Should you grab a Best Buds Bag, all proceeds go to supporting The Martha Stewart Centers for Living, which offers premium elder care to those in need.