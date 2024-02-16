3 Beyoncé-Approved Cowboy Hats For Your Own 'Act II' Era

By: Emily Adams By: Emily Adams | | Culture Style & Beauty

Stetson Shasta 10x Premier Cowboy Hat

After dropping her electrifying 2022 album, Renaissance, Beyoncé is gearing up to release her upcoming country LP, Act II, on March 29. Beyoncé is the reigning queen of music with 26 years of experience and 32 Grammy Awards under her belt; she continues to delight her listeners with her unmatched artistic versatility. And like Renaissance, Act II will no doubt be one big party.

In her recent Verizon Super Bowl ad, Queen B joked with comedic actor Tony Hale about how she planned to “break the internet” and before the ad ended, she muttered, “Drop the new music.” She followed through on the night of Feb. 11 with the release of two new singles from her forthcoming album.

Her first released track, “Texas Hold ‘Em,” is a country romp that calls back to the twangy Renaissance track “Daddy Lessons.” Meanwhile, “16 Carriages,” the second single, hears Bey be refreshingly vulnerable and reflect on childhood stardom, complicated family dynamics and lifelong fame, all while illuminated by building percussions.

Are you wanting to channel your inner Queen B during your own Act II era? Look no further: we’ve tracked down three perfect hats worn by Mrs. Carter herself that you can also rock this season.

Kelsey Randall

For the Queen & Slim movie premiere in November 2019, Beyoncé showed up rocking a true statement piece: a Kelsey Randall cowboy hat. Adorned with rhinestone-studded stars both above and below the brim of the sandy-colored hat, this sensational headpiece is made to impress.

Stetson

Beyoncé delighted her fans when she arrived at the 2024 Grammys sporting a Louis Vuitton studded skirt suit and a white cowboy hat. Her platinum blonde, frosted hair was impeccably complemented by a chic Stetson Shasta 10x Premier Cowboy Hat, which in hindsight was clearly a nod to her upcoming album. Every moment, from Beyoncé’s late entrance to the ceremony to her early exit, exuded an air of anticipation.

Trending By Abby

Beyoncé’s widely-talked about Renaissance tour announcement showcases her sporting a dazzling mirrorball cowboy hat. Embellished with intricate, hand-placed glass mirror tiles, you can find the exact hat on the designer’s Etsy page: Trending By Abby. While this in-demand cowboy hat sells out quickly, the designer consistently restocks her items. In the meantime, consider Trending By Abby’s other hats like the fully rhinestoned cowboy hat or the colorful custom concert cowboy hat.

