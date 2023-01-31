You Can Book A Seth Rogen-Hosted Airbnb Stay. Here's How.

By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | | Culture Home & Real Estate

Actor. Writer. Executive producer. Marijuana aficionado. Design enthusiast. Seth Rogen does it all.

And with 2023 in full swing, he’s adding a new title: Airbnb host.

On Feb. 15, 16 and 17, Rogen will host one-night stays in a Los Angeles Airbnb for two guests to get an inside look at the creative process behind his company, Houseplant.

Launched in the U.S. in 2021, Houseplant purposefully marries the words “house” and “plant.” Offering high-quality cannabis and design-led, innovative home goods, its mission is to seamlessly embed its products into a modern lifestyle and enhance your living space.

Houseplant best sellers include a vinyl box set and Rogen’s own moss-colored ashtray and blue and orange gloop ashtray.

“I don’t know what’s more of a Houseplant vibe than a creative retreat at a mid-century Airbnb filled with our Housegoods, a pottery wheel and incredible views of L.A.,” Rogen said. “Add me, and you’ll have the ultimate experience.”

For just $42, the stay will include the chance to glaze it up in the pottery studio with tips from Rogen himself; peruse a selection of Rogen’s own ceramic creations; relax in the spacious yard; listen to Houseplant record sets with specially curated track lists by Rogen and business/creative partner Evan Goldberg that are inspired by different cannabis strains and chow down on after-hours snacks from the fully-stocked fridge.

Fans of Rogen know he’s been spending years perfecting the craft, making the opportunity to learn pottery skills from him near priceless— not to mention you’ll be in for plenty of laughs.

In celebration of the Rogen-Airbnb partnership, Airbnb will make a one-time donation to Hilarity for Charity. The organization was founded by Rogen and his wife Lauren Miller Rogen and works to care for families affected by Alzheimer’s disease.

“Hi. It’s me, Seth! If you’re reading this, you’re considering booking a night at the Houseplant inspired retreat,” Rogen said on the Airbnb listing. “What makes it Houseplant-y, you may be asking? Well, it’s stocked with some of our favorite Housegoods (even a pre-release copy of our NEW Vinyl Box Set Vol 2!). The mid-century styling and LA views also have a distinctly Houseplant feel. And there’s the fact that I’ll be there to welcome you, which given that I’m the founder, adds to the Houseplant-ness. I AM HOUSEPLANT!!!”

Bookings open up on Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. PT. Guests are responsible for travel to and from L.A.

See also: The 23 Best Places to Watch A Sunset In Los Angeles