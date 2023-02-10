Sarah Jessica Parker Collaborates With Strathberry On Stunning New Collection

By: The Editors By: The Editors | | People Style & Beauty Style fashion

Strathberry and Sarah Jessica Parker, the iconic fashion icon, have teamed up to create a new, must-have collection of bags. The collaboration between the Scottish luxury brand and the Sex and the City star was born out of a mutual passion for beautifully crafted accessories.



The result is a stunning range called "The City Osette." This new style is an evolution of Strathberry's top-selling Lana Osette, and the range comes in two sizes. The color palette is inspired by Parker's own footwear label -- SJP Collections -- and features bold red tones, soft greys, chic black, and a contrast lollipop pink, which infuses a New York City vibe into the collection.

Parker, who has defined fashion and inspired and empowered women for decades, says, "Partnering with Strathberry has been a rewarding process from the start. Our teams have many shared values, including quality, craftsmanship, attention to detail, and using bold and vibrant colors as neutrals."

Leeanne Hundleby, co-founder of Strathberry, says, "For me and millions of others around the world, Sarah Jessica Parker represents the ultimate in sophistication and fantasy. Now, fundamentally, both we and Sarah Jessica want to create products for the way women truly live: that consciously fashionable woman who loves the idea of a practical everyday piece to go from day to night, with flair and personality."

The City Osette collection is available globally on strathberry.com and SJPbySarahJessicaParker.com, as well as in Strathberry and SJP stores, and with selected Strathberry stockists worldwide from 8th February. The price range is $295 - $455.

This report was generated with AI contributions from ChatGPT.