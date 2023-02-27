Here Are All The 2023 SAG Award Winners

By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | February 27, 2023 | Awards
Michelle Yeoh
On Feb. 26, the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards took over the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City to honor the year’s best in film and TV. Voted by the actors, ceremony highlights included wins by Everything Everywhere All At Once and its stars, Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis. For television, Abbott Elementary took home the big prize for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, and Sally Field was honored with a lifetime achievement award.
See the full list of winners below.
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)
The Fabelmans
Women Talking
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Cate Blanchett (Tar)
Viola Davis (The Woman King)
Ana de Armas (Blonde)
Danielle Deadwyler (Till)
Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once) (WINNER)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Austin Butler (Elvis)
Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Brendan Fraser (The Whale) (WINNER)
Bill Nighy (Living)
Adam Sandler (Hustle)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Hong Chau (The Whale)
Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once) (WINNER)
Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Paul Dano (The Fabelmans)
Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once) (WINNER)
Eddie Redmayne (The Good Nurse)
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
Ozark
Severance
The White Lotus (WINNER)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus) (WINNER)
Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)
Julia Garner (Ozark)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Zendaya (Euphoria)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)
Jason Bateman (Ozark) (WINNER)
Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Adam Scott (Severance)
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary (WINNER)
Barry
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)
Jean Smart (Hacks) (WINNER)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
Bill Hader (Barry)
Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
Jeremy Allen White (The Bear) (WINNER)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy) (WINNER)
Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)
Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Steve Carell (The Patient)
Taron Egerton (Black Bird)
Sam Elliott (1883) (WINNER)
Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird)
Evan Peters (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Andor
The Boys
House of the Dragon
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Stranger Things (WINNER)
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick (WINNER)
The Woman King
Life Achievement Award: Sally Field
Photography by: Kevin Winter/ Getty Images