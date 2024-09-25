Designer Ryan Saghian Debuts Chic Minimalist-Brutalist Collaboration with Studio M

| September 25, 2024 | People, People Feature, HBCM Profiles, HBNY Profiles, HBAT Profiles, HBBO Profiles, HBCA Profiles, HBMI Profiles, HBSC Profiles, HBTX Profiles, HBDC Profiles, HBCH Profiles,
Interior designer Ryan Saghian unveils a chic collaboration with Studio M that is a magical mashup of minimalism and brutalist art, with undeniably elegant results.
Ryan Saghian, a luminary in the world of interior design known for his brilliantly bold aesthetics, has once again redefined modern lighting with his latest collection for Studio M (studiomlighting.com). The Ryan Saghian x Studio M series is a masterful convergence of minimalist and brutalist influences, capturing both the serene clarity of minimalism and the powerful expressiveness of brutalist art.
The collection is segmented into two illuminating series: Shroud and Curtain Call. Each piece in the collection is a beacon of the unique blend of simplicity and robustness that Saghian’s designs famously emit, turning everyday lighting into a profound statement of art.
Shroud one-light pendant
The Curtain Call series captures the enchanting allure of Hollywood’s golden era, with plaster pendants that mimic the grandeur of a curtain’s dramatic rise at the start of a show. These fixtures aren’t just lamps; they’re spotlights that set the stage each evening with a soft, ambient glow, transitioning by day into sculptural marvels. Every angle considers a polished performance, featuring gold stainless steel mesh diffusers that cleverly mask the light source, ensuring the series not only lights up a room but does so with a theatrical flair.
In the Shroud series, Saghian spotlights the artisanal charm of hand-formed metal mesh, sculpting shades into dimpled and folded silhouettes that captivate and command attention. The pieces range from traditional chandeliers to avant-garde pendants, all unified by brass cages that elegantly house the innovative forms. A standout in the series is a modern LED pendant, poised on a sculpted travertine base, crowned with a brass finial—an architectural pillar of light. Complementing this, an oversize accent lamp pairs robust travertine with a mesh shade that appears to float like a halo atop a brass column, each fixture meticulously fitted with opal white LED lamps that serve as the glowing core of each design.
Much like the title of Saghian’s buzzy book, Unapologetically Chic, the collection boldly delivers practicality and panache to dial up the drama in any space.
