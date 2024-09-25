Designer Ryan Saghian Debuts Chic Minimalist-Brutalist Collaboration with Studio M

Ryan Saghian, a luminary in the world of interior design known for his brilliantly bold aesthetics, has once again redefined modern lighting with his latest collection for Studio M (studiomlighting.com). The Ryan Saghian x Studio M series is a masterful convergence of minimalist and brutalist influences, capturing both the serene clarity of minimalism and the powerful expressiveness of brutalist art.

The collection is segmented into two illuminating series: Shroud and Curtain Call. Each piece in the collection is a beacon of the unique blend of simplicity and robustness that Saghian’s designs famously emit, turning everyday lighting into a profound statement of art.

Shroud one-light pendant

The Curtain Call series captures the enchanting allure of Hollywood’s golden era, with plaster pendants that mimic the grandeur of a curtain’s dramatic rise at the start of a show. These fixtures aren’t just lamps; they’re spotlights that set the stage each evening with a soft, ambient glow, transitioning by day into sculptural marvels. Every angle considers a polished performance, featuring gold stainless steel mesh diffusers that cleverly mask the light source, ensuring the series not only lights up a room but does so with a theatrical flair.