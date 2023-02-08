Where to Stream Your Favorite Romantic Comedies

By: Julia Oatey, Tierra Booth By: Julia Oatey, Tierra Booth | | Feature Movies

Keanu Reeves in Always Be My Maybe.

Whether you’re buying a box of chocolates and running a bath for yourself, cuddling up with a significant other or having a much needed night with your girlfriends, turning on an endearing romantic comedy is an idyllic way to spend an evening. Instead of searching on numerous streaming services for longer than you’d like, we’ve put together a guide of your favorite romantic comedies and where you can stream them.

Netflix

Set It Up

Harper and Charlie are exhausted from being overworked and underappreciated assistants. In order to make their lives easier, Harper and Charlie form a plan to set up their bosses.

Always Be My Maybe

Sarah and Marcus, childhood sweethearts, never thought they would see each other again. However, when Sarah returns to San Francisco to start a new restaurant, the two lock eyes after 15 years apart. The connection they once had is evidently still there, but how are they going to make it work?

Someone Great

What’s the best thing to do after you get dumped? Get out of town with your girlfriends and have the trip of a lifetime. Jenny gets her heart broken, but when there aren’t any more tears left to cry, she and her friends head to New York City. This fun, warming rom-com will have you smiling the entire time and begging your girlfriends to pack up and get on a plane.

Wedding Crashers

If you’re looking for something a bit raunchier, Wedding Crashers, with Owen Wilson, Vince Vaughn and Rachel McAdams, is the perfect choice. Jeremy and John spend their weekends crashing wedding receptions, getting free drinks, and trying to get women to sleep with them. However, conflict arises when they attend the wedding of the U.S. Secretary of the Treasury’s eldest daughter and are invited to stay at their home. The two of them latch on to their romantic interests during their stay there, but can they keep up with their constant lies?

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

This movie, followed by two more parts, centers around Lara Jean, a high school hopeless romantic. When Lara loves a boy she writes them love letters that spill her deepest feelings towards them, but she never actually sends them. Lara thinks her life is plain and simple until the letters are leaked and her whole world turns upside down.

The Incredible Jessica James

As she tries to get over a breakup, aspiring playwright and the fiercely independent Jessica James meets a guy named Boone in New York City who is also getting over a breakup. Jessica’s best friend, Tasha sets her up on a blind date where she meets Boone and it doesn’t start off romantically due to Jessica’s blatant honesty. The two soon realize that they shared recent breakups, hit it off and begin spending more time together and rediscover falling in love.

Along Came Polly

Ben Stiller and Jennifer Aniston star in this romantic comedy where old classmates Reuben Feffer and Polly Prince reconnect. Reuben, a risk-averse actuary for a life insurance company, just recently got married and went on their honeymoon in St. Barths until he caught her cheating on him with a French scuba instructor. After this sudden marital change, Reuben finds himself back to square one trying to rediscover his life. He then runs into an old classmate, Polly. The two hit it off and begin to start dating.

The Kissing Booth

Elle (Joey King) and Lee (Joel Courtney) have been best friends since birth and her crush happens to be Lee’s older brother, Noah (Jacob Elordi). A few weeks into the school year, the school announces a carnival and Elle and Lee propose the idea of a kissing booth, where Noah and Elle share their first kiss after he steps in to support her. The two start dating in secret, putting Elle between a set of brothers who mean the world to her.

HBO MAX

When Harry Met Sally

This movie focuses on one of the most important aspects of a good relationship: friendship and the boundless question: Can men and women just be friends? Harry and Sally have always been friends and as the film jumps through their lives, they bump into each other every once in a while. Over the years they form a close bond, but have never wanted to ruin the beautiful friendship they have created. Although, I think we all know what occurs after this.

The Wedding Singer

A bizarre bond is formed when Robbie, an unhappy wedding singer who was recently deserted by his fiancé at the altar, and Julia, who asks him to help plan her wedding, meet. Robbie falls head over heels for Julia, but can he win her over before she gets married?

Crazy Rich Asians

Rachel Chu is thrown into a world unlike one she’s ever seen before when her longtime boyfriend takes her to his best friend’s wedding in Singapore. He just forgot to mention that he is one of the nation’s most desired bachelors and his family is tremendously wealthy. Rachel now has to deal with his unusual family, socialites, and his mother who despises her.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding

Toula Portokalos’s father has only ever wanted her to get married to a sweet Greek man, but when she falls in love with a non-Greek and brings him home to meet the family, things go awry. Toula now must deal with her biggest worry, her disapproving large Greek family.

500 Days of Summer

Tom Hansen believed that Summer Finn was his soulmate. Except she dumped him. After Tom accepts that the relationship is over, this film casts back on Tom and Summer's time spent together. Through this reflection, Tom finds himself more than he ever thought he would and reclaims a new appreciation for what he loves doing in life. This unusual romantic comedy takes a look into the valuable experiences a break up can uncover instead of the opposite.

Crazy Stupid Love

Going through a divorce, Cal Weaver (Steve Carell) is forced to rediscover his manhood and seeks help from a newfound friend named Jacob (Ryan Gosling), who teaches him how to pick up girls at bars. Cal admires the way Jacob effortlessly is able to pick up women and aspires to take after his skills. The unlikely duo fall down a rabbit hole of messy dating, potential love and tested loyalty.

She’s All That

After an embarrassing breakup with the most popular girl in school, high school jock Zack Siler (Freddie Prinze Jr.) makes a bet among his friends that he can turn art weirdo Laney Boggs (Rachael Leigh Cook) into the school’s prom queen. Watch to remember the teen romcom blueprint.

Friends with Benefits

Justin Timberlake’s Dylan Harper and Mila Kunis’ Jamie Ellis meet each other in New York after Jamie recruits Dylan as an art director from Los Angeles to join the GQ magazine team. After moving to New York, Jamie and Dylan become really close friends.Eventually, they commit to being one another’s go-to hookup, but feelings and other dating prospects throw their plan for a whirl.

Amazon Prime Video

The Last Song

Rebellious Ronnie Miller (Miley Cyrus) is not happy about staying at her dad’s house with her little brother for the holidays cooped away in a small town with no friends. However, after meeting Will (Liam Hemsworth), Ronnie begins to mend her relationship with her father and brother and rediscovers her passion for playing the piano. She comes out of her experience in the South as a new woman ready to take hold of her future.

Bridesmaids

Annie Walker is a down-on-her-luck woman in her mid-thirties. She lost her bakery due to the recession, her boyfriend left her and she can’t seem to get her friends with benefits to commit to a relationship. The one person that brings positivity into Annie’s life is her best friend, Lillian, who is getting married soon. Lillian asks Annie to be her maid of honor. For a laugh-out-loud look at the madness of wedding festivities, watch Kristen Wiig and Rose Byrne go head to head as bridesmaids.

I Want You Back

Both recently dumped, Peter (Charlie Day) and Emma (Jenny Slate) team up together to sabotage their ex’s new relationships with the master plan of winning them back for good. However, Emma and Peter begin spending lots of time together, uncovering a fondness for one another that might prove the future to be better than the past.

Anything’s Possible

Billy Porter’s directorial debut captures the romantic coming-of-age story of Kelsa, who is trans, and Khal. Watch as the two navigate young love and senior year of high school.

Hulu

Palm Springs

Nyles has been reliving the same day for as long as he can remember. He wakes up to a woman he’s not very fond of, attends Tala and Abe’s wedding, and stops Sarah from making a catastrophic wedding toast for her sister. Stuck in this mess together, Nyles and Sarah form a unique bond.

The Proposal

Margaret Tate (Sandra Bullock) is a Canadian executive editor-in-chief of a New York book publishing company who learns her visa isn’t going to be renewed. Desperate to keep her job, Margaret blackmails her assistant, Andrew Paxton (Ryan Reynolds), into marrying her so that she can obtain her green card. She explains to him that if she gets deported he will lose his job, making it seem as if he had no choice but to go through with the marriage. Find out how these two manage their sudden new marriage and if Margaret gets to stay in NYC.

Just My Luck

Before TikTok discovered Lucky Girl Syndrome, you had Lindsay Lohan as Ashley Albright and Chris Pine as Jake Hardi. Ashley is known in Manhattan as the luckiest woman until her luck is tested when she meets Jake and realizes she’s swapped her fortune for his. She then begins her quest to find Jake and try to restore her luck.

Fire Island

Best friends Noah, Howie, Luke, Max and Keegan jet off on their annual summer trip to Fire Island where they stay “house mother” Erin. Upon arrival, they learn Erin must sell her house and so the group is set on making it a summer to remember. Sit tight for this queer, modern take on Pride and Prejudice. It stars Joel Kim Booster, Bowen Yang and Margaret Cho.

How to Be Single

Alice has not been single for four years, until now. When she graduates college, dumps her long-term boyfriend and moves to New York as a paralegal, Alice has no idea how to find her place in this unknown world. Luckily her co–worker, Robin, takes Alice under her wing and shows her what New York city is all about.

A romantic comedy is the right choice of movie year round.

See also: Manny Jacinto On Breaking Rom-Com Stereotypes