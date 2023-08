By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | Home & Real Estate Entertainment

Succession may be over, but the real estate from the show is still on our minds.

Open House TV just released a tour of the apartment where Roman Roy, the snarky youngest son of the Roy family, played by Kieran Culkin, lived.

The duplex penthouse—located at 200 Amsterdam Ave on the Upper West Side in New York—features four bedrooms, floor-to-ceiling windows with stunning views of the City and a private elevator entrance. Best of all, it's capacious enough for plenty of entertaining. (And bag storage.)

Watch the video below: