April 23, 2020

The National Basketball Wives Association And Morgan Stanley Teamed Up For A Virtual Party With A Purpose
February 26, 2020

Invited: High Note
February 26, 2020

Invited: Stay Golden

July 27, 2020

How a Single Bottle of Tequila Changed My Weekend
December 19, 2019

Indulge in Exquisite Burgers from These LA Hotspots
October 9, 2019

Tasting Glenfiddich Grand Cru, a 23-Year-Old Gem Finished in Ex-French Wine Casks

October 9, 2020

Introducing Rolex's New Oyster Perpetual Watch Line
October 6, 2020

OMEGA Launches The Speedmaster “Silver Snoopy Award” 50th Anniversary
October 4, 2020

Bespoke Brand Solutions the Be Natural, Inc. Way
Search Our Site

Introducing Rolex's New Oyster Perpetual Watch Line

Lara Dreux | October 9, 2020 | Lifestyle Style & Beauty

Rolex's new Oyster Perpetual watch line

Rolex has introduced a brand new model of Oyster Perpetual 41 and Oyster Perpetual 36, now available in dynamic display colors. The new line features a twist between the timeless elegance of the watches' silhouettes, an updated contemporary style, and Rolex's signature pizzazz.

Originally introduced by Rolex in 1926 as the first waterproof watch, Rolex's latest Oyster models boast top-tier engineering, chronometric precision, and a self-winding movement via its Perpetual rotor. The new models also sport the latest timekeeping technology with Rolex's calibre 3230, which was launched earlier this year. Allowing for versatility during both day and night conditions, the timepiece's Chromalight display features hands and hour markers coated or filled with a luminescent material.

For a classic, refined palate, choose between the newly launched Oyster Perpetual 41's two styles. A sophisticated silver, sunray-finish dial ornated with hands and hour markers in 18 carat yellow gold, or a bold black sunray-finish dial with hands and hour markers in 18 carat white gold. For younger, more playful patrons, the Oyster Perpetual 36's five colorful looks should fit the bill, ranging from candy pink and turquoise blue to yellow, coral red and green.

Head to Rolex's website for more information on the watch line.

Tags: watches rolex

Photography by: Courtesy of Rolex

 

