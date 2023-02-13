See Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Show Spectacular

By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | | Culture

The Kansas City Chiefs may have won the Super Bowl, but we’d argue the biggest television moment on Feb. 12 was Rihanna’s return to the stage.

The superstar hadn’t done a solo performance in seven years, nor has she released new solo music since 2016’s Anti.

The big game came to a standstill at halftime when the first notes of "B**** Better Have My Money" ricocheted across State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Rihanna hovered front and center on a platform, flanked by dancers in white who enlivened the spectacle with choreography by longtime collaborator Parris Goebel (who won an Emmy for her work on the Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 3).

Rihanna made her way across her discography, hitting songs from albums like Good Girl Gone Bad, Loud and Rated R. She also touched on fan-favorite collaborations like “We Found Love” and “Wild Thoughts.” And despite Rihanna’s long history of features, the only special guest of the night was from Fenty Beauty. As an interlude between songs, she paused for a moment to touch up with the Fenty Beauty Invisimatte Instant Setting + Blotting Powder.

Perhaps Rihanna knew the Chiefs were headed for a win. For the big performance, she donned head-to-toe red. Her custom flight-inspired look by Loewe, as the designer explained on Instagram, played between a contrast of layers and textures. She wore a silk jersey catsuit, a cotton canvas flight suit and a sculpted leather corset.

Rounding out her performance, Rihanna closed with megahits “Umbrella” and “Diamond.” She made the moment all the more special by adding on a custom Alaïa coat designed by creative director Pieter Mulier. Many are speculating that the outerwear is a tribute to Andre Leon Talley given Rihanna’s affection for the late fashion legend and the similarity to his Norma Kamali sleeping bag coat.

When the 12-minute set ended, it wasn’t long before Rihanna confirmed a significant piece of news and washed away any speculation that a new album might be on the way. First confirmed by Rolling Stone, she is pregnant with her second child.

Rihanna and partner A$AP Rocky (who was in the audience proudly watching the performance) first became parents last May.

See the full set list below.

"B**** Better Have My Money"

"Where Have You Been?"

"Only Girl in the World"

"We Found Love"

"Rude Boy"

"Work"

"Wild Thoughts"

"Pour It Up"

"All of the Lights"

"Run This Town"

“Umbrella”

“Diamonds”

