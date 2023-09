By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | Style & Beauty

From the soccer pitch to your couch.

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty just released a line of soccer-inspired loungewear, Savage X League.

Pieces from the collection include YOUniversal styles in shorts, jerseys, jackets and joggers. The featured men's items are shorts and tanks and the women's line has sports bras, bike shorts and high-waisted leggings.

Sizes range from XXS to 4X. Shop here.

Savage X League sounds like a perfect match for the singer-turned-fashion-mogul's recent collab with Puma, a new sneaker that takes its inspiration from soccer shoes.